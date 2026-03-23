Oak Yard Residences: How Futura EDGE is building its vision for Dubai’s residential market

The project

Oak Yard Residences is a 19-floor, 190-unit development in JVC District 10, one of Dubai's most active residential communities, scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026. It was designed to set a new benchmark, not simply to add supply to a competitive market, but to redefine what residents and investors should expect from it.

The development is built around a wellness-first philosophy. The largest gymnasium in JVC, an outdoor yoga area, both a traditional Finnish and infrared sauna, a swimming pool, BBQ facilities, and over 1,000 square metres of outdoor space create an amenity offering that goes well beyond the market standard. Inside, a NextGen Workhub serves Dubai's growing community of remote workers and entrepreneurs, a biophilic kids' zone makes families a core part of the development's identity, and a photocatalytic air purification system sets an indoor air quality standard well ahead of market norms.

Every unit includes a private terrace, premium Italian and German interior finishes, and access to built-in rental management services that give investors a genuinely hands-off ownership experience.

What comes next

Oak Yard is the beginning of a longer commitment. Construction is already under way on Futura EDGE's second UAE project, located on Dubai Islands, with a public launch planned for May. The move from JVC to one of Dubai's most anticipated emerging waterfront destinations reflects an intentional escalation in ambition.

But the focus right now is on delivering Oak Yard to the standard it was designed to meet. For Futura EDGE, that has always been the point. Build well, build with purpose, and let the work speak for itself.

To learn more about the project and investment opportunities, call 800 663 9273 or email info@one-yard.ae