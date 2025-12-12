Newly launched CYBÈLE by Wadan redefines contemporary living

Designed around a wellness and community-centric philosophy, CYBÈLE aims to elevate daily living with a wide range of curated amenities. The project includes yoga and Pilates studios, indoor and outdoor gyms, ice-bath therapy rooms, an infinity pool with cabanas, Jacuzzi, landscaped gardens, multipurpose sports courts, indoor and outdoor kids play areas with a babysitter, BBQ terraces, a rooftop cinema, and co-working lounges. Every element reflects Wadan’s goal of building holistic environments where residents can balance relaxation, productivity, and recreation seamlessly. Smart-home technology and efficient interior layouts further enhance functionality and comfort.

Strategic connectivity and investment appeal

CYBÈLE benefits from excellent connectivity, positioned near major highways such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road, and Emirates Road. This ensures convenient access to Dubai’s business districts and leisure destinations. The community is also within close reach of key attractions including Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Outlet Mall. Its park-front setting, combined with modern amenities and competitive pricing, positions CYBÈLE as a strong investment opportunity offering long-term rental demand and capital appreciation potential.

A futuristic launch for a future-ready community

The launch event at the Museum of the Future gathered top brokers, industry experts, and influencers, offering an immersive introduction to CYBÈLE’s concept and design inspiration. The choice of venue underscored Wadan’s alignment with Dubai’s visionary approach to development, reinforcing the company’s commitment to shaping the next generation of residential projects. The event highlighted Wadan’s continued momentum following the success of Nuvana and Seraph, reaffirming the brand’s reputation as a developer focused on innovation, aesthetics, and lifestyle excellence.

Handover in 2027

With handover scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027, CYBÈLE is expected to become a landmark addition to DLRC, offering residents a blend of serenity, modern convenience, and wellness-oriented living. As Dubai continues to evolve as a global real estate hub, CYBÈLE stands positioned to meet the rising demand for thoughtfully designed residential building that elevate everyday life. Through this launch, Wadan once again signals its dedication to crafting environments that go beyond traditional luxury, delivering homes shaped around experience, wellbeing, and future-ready design.