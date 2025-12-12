Newly launched CYBÈLE by Wadan redefines contemporary living

The Dubai Land Residence Complex project is thoughtfully designed to elevate everyday life
Wadan Developments recently launched its newest residential project, CYBÈLE, at a distinguished event held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. The iconic venue, known globally for its celebration of innovation and futuristic design, set the perfect stage for a project that reflects Wadan’s ambition to redefine contemporary living in the city. The launch marks a pivotal moment for the emerging developer as it strengthens its footprint with its third major development in Dubai.
CYBÈLE is strategically located in the Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), one of the Dubai’s most promising and fast-growing residential districts. The development has gained attention for its striking architectural profile, featuring ribbon-inspired terraces and expansive glass facades that maximise natural light. Embracing a sophisticated green identity, CYBÈLE captures the essence of nature-led modern living. With starting prices at Dh640,000, it offers strong value for both investors and end users seeking accessibility without compromising luxury.
Designed around a wellness and community-centric philosophy, CYBÈLE aims to elevate daily living with a wide range of curated amenities. The project includes yoga and Pilates studios, indoor and outdoor gyms, ice-bath therapy rooms, an infinity pool with cabanas, Jacuzzi, landscaped gardens, multipurpose sports courts, indoor and outdoor kids play areas with a babysitter, BBQ terraces, a rooftop cinema, and co-working lounges. Every element reflects Wadan’s goal of building holistic environments where residents can balance relaxation, productivity, and recreation seamlessly. Smart-home technology and efficient interior layouts further enhance functionality and comfort.
CYBÈLE benefits from excellent connectivity, positioned near major highways such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Ain Road, and Emirates Road. This ensures convenient access to Dubai’s business districts and leisure destinations. The community is also within close reach of key attractions including Global Village, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Outlet Mall. Its park-front setting, combined with modern amenities and competitive pricing, positions CYBÈLE as a strong investment opportunity offering long-term rental demand and capital appreciation potential.
The launch event at the Museum of the Future gathered top brokers, industry experts, and influencers, offering an immersive introduction to CYBÈLE’s concept and design inspiration. The choice of venue underscored Wadan’s alignment with Dubai’s visionary approach to development, reinforcing the company’s commitment to shaping the next generation of residential projects. The event highlighted Wadan’s continued momentum following the success of Nuvana and Seraph, reaffirming the brand’s reputation as a developer focused on innovation, aesthetics, and lifestyle excellence.
With handover scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027, CYBÈLE is expected to become a landmark addition to DLRC, offering residents a blend of serenity, modern convenience, and wellness-oriented living. As Dubai continues to evolve as a global real estate hub, CYBÈLE stands positioned to meet the rising demand for thoughtfully designed residential building that elevate everyday life. Through this launch, Wadan once again signals its dedication to crafting environments that go beyond traditional luxury, delivering homes shaped around experience, wellbeing, and future-ready design.
