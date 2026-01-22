Mira Developments, Gianfranco Ferré Home unveil luxury waterfront apartments at Gianfranco Ferré Residences

“Gianfranco Ferré Residences was met with remarkable interest from both lifestyle buyers and investors,” said Timur Mamaikhanov, Co-founder and CEO of Mira Developments. “We have seen especially strong demand for larger family residences, as well as for flexible studio layouts suited to short- and mid-term rental strategies. Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most investment-attractive destinations in the region today, and by releasing an expanded studio offering – now totaling 109 units – we are creating more opportunities for people to own a fully branded, fully serviced home at one of the UAE’s most valuable waterfront locations.”

A fully serviced waterfront experience

Gianfranco Ferré Residences stands apart with a level of service that goes beyond standard residential amenities. Residents benefit from an environment where valet parking, concierge support, à la carte services and weekly housekeeping are provided as part of everyday living, removing the usual friction of ownership. Every detail is designed to keep life effortless, whether the residence is enjoyed personally or offered as a fully serviced rental home. Rooftop TechnoGym fitness areas for men and women, swimming pools, kids’ leisure zones, restaurants and landscaped gardens are seamlessly integrated into the community, creating a resort-level experience without compromising privacy or comfort. With direct access to water sports and the surrounding marina lifestyle, the sea becomes part of the daily routine.

Designed for sea, space and light

The project’s signature U-shaped architectural form frames the water from almost every angle. Floor-to-ceiling glazing provides every apartment with open sea views, while selected units feature private terrace pools that extend the living space directly towards the horizon. Every layout, from compact studios to 4-bedroom duplexes featuring two pool terraces, has been designed around light, flow, and connection to the surrounding water, ensuring that even the most efficient footprints feel open and resort-like.