Mashriq Elite set to deliver over 1,200 residential units in two years

Dubai-based Mashriq Elite Real Estate Developments is set to release more than 1,200 units in the emirate’s surging residential property market in the next two years, with anticipated handover of 380 apartments in the fourth quarter of this year alone across its projects in Arjan and Discovery Gardens. The developer announced this at an event celebrating three years of its establishment.

Mashriq Elite, which has a cumulative project portfolio worth Dh1.5 billion spanning a total of 1,525 residential units, had handed over its first residential development – Floarea Residence – in Arjan, releasing 206 units last year. The projects which are anticipated to be completed and handed over in 2026 are Floarea Grande in Arjan with 222 units and Floarea Vista in Discovery Gardens with 158 units.

“We had a highly successful 2025 launching four prime property developments, including our debut in Dubai Islands with Floarea Breeze,” said Kamran Muhammad, CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments. “Our priority has always been disciplined growth sticking to our timeline commitments. We are now entering a strong delivery cycle in the next two years taking our total footprints in some of Dubai’s most active residential districts to over 2 million sq. ft. of built-up area.”

Setting the course with a robust pipeline

Mashriq Elite has a total portfolio of eight projects with five under development, one handed over and two set to be launched in the first quarter of this year. Projects which are in full-scale construction include Floarea Grande in Arjan, Floarea Vista in Discovery Gardens, Floarea Skies in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Floarea Oasis in Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC), and Floarea Breeze in Dubai Islands.

Floarea Skies in JVC with 192 units and Floarea Oasis in DLRC with 257 residences is expected to be handed over in the first quarter of 2028, while the developer’s maiden project in Dubai Islands – Floarea Breeze – offering 48 apartments and four town houses is anticipated to be delivered in the third quarter of 2027.

“We are on an accelerated growth phase and our next strategic expansion is into Meydan and Dubai Production City (IMPZ), two locations in Dubai that continue to attract investors due to infrastructure expansion, connectivity, and competitive price appreciation,” said Muhammad, adding that both the projects are set to be launched in the first quarter of 2026.

Surging demand

“Across all projects, we have seen a healthy and diversified demand from global, regional and local investors, both from end users and investors, in line with Dubai’s reputation as a preferred global property destination and investment hub,” he said.

Over the years, Mashriq Elite has established itself as a property developer focused on quality, excellence and innovation on the back of its expertise in real estate and telecom sectors globally in Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Indonesia and the UAE.