Mashriq Elite hands over Floarea Residence in Arjan on time

Dubai-based Mashriq Elite Real Estate Development has successfully handed over its project, Floareá Residence, at Arjan in Dubailand master community.

Launched in September 2023, the developer completed the hand-over of the project that comprises 206 fully finished, semi-furnished designer apartments by August this year, marking its commitment to build and deliver quality apartments to investors within promised timelines.

With a legacy of project excellence and trust in real estate and telecom sectors globally including Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Malaysia and the UAE, Mashreq Elite will follow up the success of Floareá Residence with a slew of residential developments across key locations in Dubai in the next three years.

A first-of-its-kind grand waterfall in a residential project

Enveloped in aesthetic and architectural excellence, Floareá Residence comes with many firsts including a first-of-its-kind grand waterfall of five metre height and 30 metre width – the largest and the very first in a residential project in Dubai – falling from an infinity pool on the first floor to the ground complemented by a walkway to enhance a leisurely lifestyle experience closer to nature.

“The year-on-year residential real estate growth registered in Dubai has consistently remained exponential with continuing upswing in demand, thanks to the emirate firmly positioned as a destination for diverse range of investors, including those looking for affordable luxury lifestyle,” said Kamran Muhammad, CEO of Mashriq Elite Developments. “At Mashriq Elite, we are proud to be part of this growth story, contributing to its success and reputation and in turn supporting the overall economic prosperity of Dubai.”

He said increasing rental yields and asset appreciation of up to 12-15 per cent overall will continue to propel the growth of the market further. “Buoyed by the growth prospects, we have a healthy pipeline of new projects on our drawing board,” he added.

Over 1, 200 more units to residential stock

With demand for residential units surging in the wake of the continuing influx of investors from across the world, as well as from aspirational professional class of residents in Dubai, Mashriq Elite plans to add more than 1,200 units to the emirate’s residential stock in the next two years. “These projects are at various stages of planning and pre-development stages across key locations,” Kamran said.

Mashriq Elite’s second project, Floarea Vista, will be in Discovery Gardens. The developer’s third and fourth projects, Floarea Grande and Floarea Skies, will come up in Arjan and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) respectively, while a fifth, Floarea Oasis, will be at the Dubai Land Residential Complex (DLRC). Upcoming projects also include Floarea Breeze at Dubai Islands as well as in Meydan District 11 and Dubai Production City (DPC) where land parcels have already have been strategically secured.

Sold out at off-plan stage

In line with the trend of sustained interest in property asset classes in the pre-development stage, Floareá Residence was completely sold out at the off-plan stage itself within 35 days of the launch and the land department registrations were completed in 60 days.

According to reports, 40,500 off-plan transactions were recorded in Dubai until May 2025 worth Dh90 billion, representing 38 per cent of the emirate’s total realty sales.

The nine-floor Floareá Residence has 91 studios ranging from 411-482 sq. ft, 97 one-beds from 824-1,276 sq. ft, and 18 two-beds from 1,159-1,676 sq. ft.

Alchemy of functionality and allure

An alchemical blend of functionality and allure, the development comes with an array of unique amenities, including a bevy of wellness facilities that include a green central park, splash pad, fully equipped gym as well as separate steam and sauna for men and women, infinity pool and kid’s pool, and indoor and outdoor kids’ play area, to mention a few. A serene walkway besides the grand waterfall also complements the lifestyle appeal of the residential development.

Floareá Residence has an impressive glass façade, panoramic lifts and double-height ceilings at the entrance lobby, a nature garden atrium, making it one of the stand-out luxury residential developments in Arjan. Promising an all-rounded living experience, the development also has a BBQ courtyard, a green central park focused on sustainability and nature for community bonding.

Other features include a fully equipped clubhouse, table tennis and billiards area, coffee bar, designated meeting room, yoga studio, and a natural atrium garden lit with sunroof skyline.

A boutique entrance and a designer reception lobby and smart home systems add value to the Floareá Residence living experience. A fully equipped kitchen with European built-in appliances is another attraction of the designer residential apartments with European feature walls.

Closer to key locations

Life at Floareá Residence will be a seamless experience in comfort and luxury with the development closer to key attractions in Dubai within a 10-20 minutes travel time. These include shopping destinations such as Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Hills Mall, while entertainment and sporting attractions in close proximity include Global Village, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Autodrome, Butterfly Garden and Miracle Garden.

Apart from great infrastructure, the Arjan development also offers excellent connectivity, as it is bordered by Al Barsha South towards north and Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road to the south.