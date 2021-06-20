Foros de Amora, Almada Image Credit: Supplied

Buying a property in Portugal will make you eligible for the Portuguese Golden Visa and give you access to countless advantages and possibilities.

One of the leading international real estate consultancy agencies in Portugal, UrHome Portugal has developed a reputation among its clients for unmatched professionalism and expertise in the industry. Its top management will be available in Dubai for one-to-one consulations on the best property available in Portugal from June 19-24.

By getting a Portuguese Golden Visa you will obtain a fully valid residence permit in Portugal, with extremely low minimum stay requirements and will be able to freely travel within the Schengen area, as well as live, work and study in Portugal. You can also get amazing returns as a real estate investor in Portugal and later apply for Portuguese citizenship and get a Portuguese passport.

The Portuguese passport is in sixth place among the world’s most powerful, according to the Henley Passport Index, giving access to 188 countries.

Portugal ranks number three on the Global Peace Index 2020, being by far one of the safest countries to live and travel.

With Portuguese residency you can travel visa-free within the entire Schengen area. You and your family can enter, live, work and play in Portugal and many other European countries.

After five years of residency, you can also apply for Portuguese citizenship and multiply your possibilities.

One of the most successful immigration programmes in Europe, the Portuguese Golden Visa has been undergoing some changes, but until the end of the year it’s still possible to invest in the main cities such as Lisbon and Porto. After this date, the investments through this programme will only be allowed in low-density areas, so grab your chance now.

Here are some exclusive properties you can get from UrHome Portugal.

Herdade do Meio

Foros de Amora, Almada

Herdade do Meio offers 70 villas within an enormous condominium and aims to involve the residents with its neighbours in a real sense of belonging. Each villa will be gifted two electric scooters to promote sustainable ways of mobility around the area. They will include plugs for charging electric cars and solar panels to generate their own energy and enable sufficiency.

Tiles 326

São Bento, Lisbon

Tiles 326 is born from the rejuvenation of a traditional Lisbon building, maintaining its characteristic features such as the typical façade with white and blue tiles and generous windows. The project is composed of 13 apartments, including studios and 1-bedrooms with wide areas and spectacular views to the main street.

Amazing projects in the centre of Lisbon

São Bento, São Bento Valley

With 18 elegant and comfortable apartments fully furnished and modernly decorated, it has studios, 1 bedroom, 1+1 bedroom, and 1 bedroom duplex typologies. The apartments have an interior garden and a small swimming pool that competes with the privileged view over the Tagus River from your balcony, window, or the garden in the terrace bar.

Oasis

Saldanha

The OASIS 28 project is the result of a singular urban rehabilitation development in the city centre. Composed of 58 elegant apartments, from studios to the spectacular four-bedroom penthouse, this project benefits from its fantastic location in the financial district of Lisbon. Here you can find incredible facilities, parking, gardens and terraces with views over the city and even private pools.

Boulevard

Avenida da Liberdade

With a total of 46 fantastic apartments, these flats also offer a wide range of luxury services. The apartments benefit from the natural, magical and unique light of Lisbon all throughout the day. From the bedrooms, you can enjoy fantastic views of the Castle and the Restauradores square and from the pleasant terrace, you can embrace the city's atmosphere.

