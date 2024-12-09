Leading luxury property firm K Estates has been named Rising Star of the Year by Property Finder for 2024. The award caps off a highly successful period for the agency that has seen it become a trusted name in Dubai’s ultra-competitive real estate landscape.

Property Finder is the UAE’s foremost property portal and features the most diverse range of luxury real estate in the country. Its Rising Star of the Year is a coveted annual title that recognises firms with a strident commitment to excellence and a never-before-seen approach to the luxury property experience.

“This award represents a pivotal moment in our mission to redefine luxury real estate,” said Khaled El Sherif, CEO of K Estates. “It stands as a testament to our unwavering drive for innovation, and the trust our clients and partners place in us.”

Transforming the luxury real estate experience

K Estates’ success is fuelled by its boutique approach, which prioritises an unparalleled level of personalisation for each client. The company’s philosophy centres on innovation, exclusivity and careful curation — a human-centric method that has enabled it to establish long-lasting relationships with a discerning clientele, as well as some of the real estate industry’s most prominent developers and leaders.

A global footprint

With offices in major luxury markets including Monaco and Cannes, the firm acts as a discreet and reliable advisor for UHNWIs, whether by maximising access to the rarest real estate opportunities or providing expert investment strategies and guidance. Driven by cutting-edge insights and marketing technology, as well as a bespoke contact network, K Estates ensures a seamless journey in luxury real estate.

A comprehensive vision

K Estates aims to be a global player in the world of luxury real estate by increasing market share and becoming a trusted source of insight. Alongside its heavily client-first approach, it also firmly believes in the power of education as the key to progress. The firm regularly supports educational initiatives through donations and key backing in a bid to empower both current and future generations.

This is ultimately rooted in a deep-seated belief that luxury real estate should be accessible to clients while also having a positive impact on the community.

The road ahead