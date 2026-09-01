Infinity Developments strengthens Dubai footprint with $16m Business Bay office acquisition

The company said its decision to expand its presence in Dubai was driven by the city’s strategic position as an international business hub connecting investors, businesses and markets across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

According to Infinity Developments Chairman and CEO Samuel Saba, Dubai provides an important platform from which the company can strengthen international partnerships, engage with global investors and pursue new opportunities across the Middle East and beyond.

“The choice of Business Bay is similarly strategic,” he explained. “Located at the heart of Dubai’s commercial landscape, the district offers proximity to major business, financial and real estate centres, providing an ideal base for a company with growing international ambitions.”

Strategic investment in Dubai's commercial property

He said the acquisition also represents a strategic investment in Dubai’s commercial property market.

“We believe Dubai’s office market remains significantly undervalued, with strong positive momentum building around commercial real estate,” he explained. “This acquisition therefore represents more than an investment in our corporate infrastructure; we believe it is a strategic investment with strong potential for long-term capital appreciation as demand for quality commercial space continues to grow.”

The company is also exploring the possibilities to purchase an office in Europe and expand its presence there.

The investment comes as Infinity Developments continues to expand beyond its established operations in Zanzibar and Mainland Tanzania. Its portfolio spans luxury hospitality, residential, mixed-use and heritage-led developments, with projects across East Africa and the UAE.

With a development portfolio valued at about $600 million, the company is building an increasingly international platform that combines opportunities in emerging African destinations with a presence in established global markets.

Dubai as a global gateway

Infinity Developments’ growing presence in Dubai reflects the city’s importance as a gateway connecting Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The company views Dubai not only as a real estate market, but also as an international centre from which it can build relationships, attract investment and explore opportunities across multiple markets.

Its expanded presence is expected to support business development, investment engagement and coordination of its regional and international operations.

The move also reflects the company’s broader ambition to establish itself as an international developer with a diversified geographical footprint.

From Zanzibar to international markets

Infinity Developments’ Dubai expansion comes alongside continued growth in Zanzibar, where the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning hospitality, residential, mixed-use and heritage projects.

Its portfolio includes Anantara Zanzibar Resort & Residences, Infinity Hills and the upcoming NH Collection Pemba Wellness Resort, as well as hospitality and heritage projects in Stone Town.

The company has also participated in the restoration of historic properties and public spaces, reflecting its approach of combining commercial development with heritage conservation.

The Business Bay acquisition adds an important international dimension to this strategy, giving Infinity Developments a stronger base in a globally connected business environment while maintaining its focus on high-growth tourism and real estate destinations in East Africa.

The acquisition therefore represents more than a property purchase. It is a strategic investment designed to strengthen Infinity Developments’ international platform, expand its access to global capital and support its next phase of growth.

As the company continues to expand its portfolio across the UAE and East Africa, its Dubai presence positions Infinity Developments to connect international investors with emerging opportunities in some of the region’s most promising tourism, hospitality and real estate markets.