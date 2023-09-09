Imtiaz Developments, a boutique real estate developer in Dubai renowned for its portfolio of landmark properties, recently broke ground for its flagship project, Luxor by Imtiaz, at Jumeirah Village Circle. Worth Dh390 million, the new project is a historic milestone for the company committed to delivering exceptional properties that merge elegance, functionality and quality.
"As Dubai continues its transformation into a global hub, attracting a diverse array of individuals who have chosen this dynamic city as their home, we are excited to spearhead the future of urban living and align our strategy with Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched by our leaders,” said Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments. “This project is a showcase of our expertise in creating projects that are architectural masterpieces.”
Luxor by Imtiaz offers a premium living experience featuring retail space, studios, and one- and two-bedroom apartments. The project presents a thoughtfully curated range of modern amenities that redefine contemporary living.
The project offers direct access to Central Park. The development is set to include an elevated sky garden on the 16th floor, offering breathtaking views of the Jumeirah Village Circle. The advanced Fitness Centre will inspire residents on a transformative well-being journey. The Business Centre will serve as a hub for innovation, fostering collaboration in an elegant setting. At the heart of Luxor is the Club Room, a communal area for relaxation and social interaction.
The Kids Play Area sparks safe and stimulating play, while the Luxor Movie Theatre offers a cinematic experience, taking viewers on an unforgettable visual journey.
Residents will benefit from electric parking stations within the building, alongside ample extra parking spaces dedicated to visitors. The apartment, complete with many contemporary amenities, will also feature a state-of-the-art purified drinking and sparkling water tap system, setting it apart as a true gem in the real estate landscape.
Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2026, Luxor promises to be an emblem of elegance and sophisticated living. The groundbreaking event for Luxor by Imtiaz drew participation from esteemed dignities, marking Imtiaz Development's commitment to excellence.