Abu Dhabi developer is going big with high-profile projects in Egypt and Morocco as well

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi developer Imkan will deliver five projects in 2019, of which three will be in its home market and the other two in Egypt and Morocco.

“If you look at the cultural aspect of Abu Dhabi, the hospitality and medical sectors, and infrastructure with a new airport coming online, it only helps to strengthen the real estate market,” said CEO Walid Al Hindi. “It cements the idea that real estate is the right thing for this city... and we are optimistic.”

He did not disclose the total investment in the five projects, but said they have a portfolio of Dh100 billion and a land bank of more than 30 million square metres.

“In Egypt, with a population of 100 million people and expect it to be 150 million by 2050, there’re plenty of opportunities and we are there to stay.”

Imkan is also moving ahead with construction of new projects in Abu Dhabi, including Aljurf, located along the Sahel Al Emarat coast between Abu Dhabi and Dubai. There is also the Pixel, a mixed-use project in Makers District with 525 residential units across seven towers.