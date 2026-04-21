HRE Development hands over Skyhills Residences 1 six months ahead of schedule

HRE Development has commenced the handover of Skyhills Residences 1, its flagship development in Dubai Science Park, six months ahead of schedule.

More than a milestone, this moment signals a new phase for the company: The Era of HRE, defined not by completion dates, but by the discipline, precision, and decisions that lead to them.

The early delivery reflects HRE's fully integrated development model, where design, construction, and execution operate as a single system, ensuring control with quality, timelines, and outcomes.

"We extend the warmest welcome to Sheikh Hasher Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, patron of this event,” said Mohamed Adib Hijazi, Chairman, HRE Development.

“This milestone is not just about delivering ahead of schedule. It reflects the standard we are building as a company. At HRE, every decision, from planning to material selection to execution, is made with long-term performance in mind."