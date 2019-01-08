For the past six months Cummings says he has been communicating with a client in France through Google Translate about a Dh24-million penthouse on the Palm. “Now he wants me to physically walk through it as I air it live for him to see every bit of the property,” he says. Cummings is also in touch with a client from Germany since February last year about purchasing a Dubai property valued between Dh50 million and Dh80 million. “[The client] is finally due to arrive in Dubai for the first time this month. Patience is the key as it can really take a while for things to get going.”