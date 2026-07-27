GRID breaks ground on Enchanté, its first signature development in Dubai's Arjan

GRID, the Dubai-based holistic realty developer, has broken ground on Enchanté by GRID, a premium residential development in Arjan, set beside Dubai's Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden. The groundbreaking ceremony marks the start of construction on the project with an estimated prospect value of over Dh300 million and represents GRID's first signature development in Dubai.

The development comprises studio, one- and two-bedroom residences alongside retail space, with prices starting at Dh662,000 on an attractive payment plan. Handover is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, and GRID confirms the project is already more than 60 per cent sold.

Enchanté's Arjan address places residents close to the upcoming 42km Dubai Metro Gold Line, alongside existing access to Dubai Hills, Business Bay, Meydan, JVC, Bur Dubai and the future Etihad Rail. GRID positions the location as central to the project's appeal, citing Arjan's improving infrastructure, retail and healthcare offering, and its price point relative to established districts such as Dubai Hills, as key drivers behind the community's rapid uptake.

Forest-inspired residential community

Shreen R. Gupta, Founder and CEO of GRID, said the groundbreaking reflects a broader shift in the company's growth strategy. “Enchanté represents an important milestone in our growth journey,” explained Gupta. “As GRID’s first forest-inspired residential community in Arjan, it strengthens our portfolio and demonstrates our ability to bring distinctive concepts to market. Our message is clear: GRID is shaping places with purpose, ambition and long-term value, and with Enchanté we are introducing a residential concept that brings together thoughtful design, nature-led living, wellness and community.

“Enchanté anchors its expanding Dubai portfolio alongside projects in Al Furjan, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Business Bay, with each development built around a distinct identity and lifestyle promise, said GRID in a statement.”

Tushar Bhatt, Chief Marketing Officer at GRID, added that the ceremony marks the transition from concept to construction. “This groundbreaking marks the transition from vision to reality. Enchanté is no longer just an idea, it is now becoming a tangible community,” Bhatt said. “It reflects our commitment to delivering thoughtfully designed developments on schedule, while reinforcing our reputation as a developer that turns ambitious concepts into lasting destinations.”

A compelling proposition for end users and investors

The developer points to Dubai's residential market, which continues to see strong population inflows, investor migration and record transaction volumes, as well as a broader shift among buyers toward lifestyle- and wellness-led living over location alone, as market conditions that support the launch. Arjan's rental yields, competitive price per square foot and flexible payment plans make Enchanté a compelling proposition for both end users and investors.

Built around the promise, Live the Miracle, Enchanté brings nature into everyday living. The development will feature 500 square metres of open green space and 100 trees across eight species, alongside ten types of shrubs and groundcovers on the podium alone. Where most towers in Arjan offer a pool deck, the developer says Enchanté offers a landscape, organised into three curated lifestyle zones spanning active, family and relaxation living.

Residents at Enchanté will have access to a swimming lagoon pool and sun deck, a fully equipped gym and wellness spaces, dedicated children's play areas, and landscaped courtyards and shaded seating throughout the community.

With construction now under way, GRID says the project reflects its wider positioning of Shaping Ambition, and its intention to grow its Dubai portfolio through a series of carefully selected, design-led developments.