Former Uber, Revolut and Klarna executives join PRYPCO in c-suite roles

PRYPCO, the UAE-based leading proptech platform building integrated real estate, mortgage, tokenisation, and ownership infrastructure, has announced a major expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Damien Drap as Chief Operating Officer, Haresh Bajaj as Chief Product Officer, and Denis Agiev as Chief Technology Officer.

The leadership expansion reflects PRYPCO’s accelerating growth as it expands its ecosystem across fractional property ownership, home financing solutions, investor services, and residency solutions. These appointments strengthen the company’s ability to execute at scale, deepen product innovation, and build the operational foundations for its next phase of development.

The three new c-suite leaders bring deep experience across global proptech, fintech, and technology environments, reinforcing PRYPCO’s focus on building a pioneering platform for real estate ownership and infrastructure.

As Chief Operating Officer, Drap brings experience scaling marketplace and technology businesses, including as COO and Co-founder at Nomad Homes and in senior leadership roles at Uber across Europe and the GCC. With a background at Oliver Wyman, he has led large teams, managed P&L, and driven operational growth.

At PRYPCO, he will oversee the company’s operational strategy and execution, strengthening performance, scalability, and delivery across the organisation.

“PRYPCO is building a platform that is reshaping how the real estate ecosystem operates and scales, and that is exactly where my interest lies,” says Drap. “The company’s ambition, momentum, and clarity of vision make this an incredibly exciting time to come on board. The opportunity to help scale operations, teams, and systems behind a platform that is reshaping access to real estate ownership is incredibly compelling.”

Haresh Bajaj joins as Chief Product Officer, bringing leadership experience from global fintech organisations including Pleo, Klarna, and Barclays. He has built and scaled data-driven financial products and led product-led growth strategies, contributing to Pleo’s expansion from €20 million to more than €180 million in annual recurring revenue. Bajaj also co-led Klarna’s Merchant domain serving over 200,000 merchants and launched AI- and data-enabled initiatives at Barclays.

At PRYPCO, he will lead the company’s product and marketing vision, innovation agenda, and growth strategy, overseeing the development of its platforms, user experiences, customer acquisition and brand.

“PRYPCO’s trajectory and the scale of its initiatives make this a powerful moment to be joining the company,” says Bajaj. “I was particularly drawn to the opportunity to help shape products that can scale with that momentum and deliver long-term value. I’m very pleased to be joining a company with a clear vision and purpose.”

Denis Agiev joins as Chief Technology Officer, with more than 15 years of experience of leading and scaling product engineering teams across large enterprises and fast-growing fintechs, including Revolut. He brings deep expertise in software engineering and AI, with a proven track record of building and operating platforms that power customer-facing products.

At PRYPCO, Agiev will lead the company’s technology strategy, overseeing platform architecture and cloud infrastructure. He will drive innovation, strengthen governance and resilience, and ensure the technology foundation supports PRYPCO’s growth and long-term business strategy.

“PRYPCO’s pace of innovation, the scale of initiatives under way, and the energy and passion of its founders, immediately stood out to me,” explains Agiev. “The opportunity to build and scale the core technology stack behind such transformative work, and to support a company experiencing rapid growth, was a key driver in my decision

Amira Sajwani, Founder & CEO of PRYPCO, commented, “This is a defining stage in PRYPCO’s evolution. As we scale across markets and verticals, execution becomes as important as vision. Damien, Haresh, and Denis are proven leaders who have scaled and led global technology and fintech platforms at pace. Their experience strengthens our ability to innovate, operate with precision, and deliver at scale.

PRYPCO is building the infrastructure that will shape the next era of real estate ownership. Deepening our leadership bench ensures we have the capability, global perspective, and operational strength required to lead that transformation from the UAE to international markets.”

The new appointments strengthen an executive leadership team that includes Amira Sajwani; Essa Ibrahim, Co-founder and President; and Ana Monteiro, Chief Revenue Officer. Together, the leadership group reflects a blend of operational, financial, product, and commercial expertise aligned with PRYPCO’s expansion trajectory.

PRYPCO continues to scale across its core verticals, including PRYPCO Mortgage, PRYPCO Mint, PRYPCO Blocks, Golden Visa and Financial Mobility services, and PRYPCO One. The platform is designed to connect real estate ownership, financing, fractional ownership and services into a unified ecosystem, supporting investors, homeowners, and institutions through a more accessible and digitally enabled infrastructure.

The leadership expansion signals PRYPCO’s transition into its next stage of growth, focused on execution, platform scale, and building the operational foundations required to support a new generation of ownership models across the UAE and beyond.