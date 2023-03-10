Are you planning to move to a new office or on the lookout for a better retail space? A quality labour accommodation perhaps or a sturdy warehouse? Whatever your need, Al Ghurair Properties has it covered.

Connectivity, convenience, affordability and exceptional building management are hallmarks of Al Ghurair Properties’ commercial units. Spread across Dubai, these spaces are highly sought-after because of the advantages they offer in terms of location, accessibility and visibility. Businesses can choose from a wide range of spaces varying in size, structure, layout and price. Home to a variety of local, regional and multinational companies, these spaces leverage the full potential of the hub they are based in.

“At Al Ghurair Properties, our purpose is to enhance life and we try to achieve that through serving our customers and providing them with the right platform to start a business or expand an existing one, which in turn creates jobs and provides for their families,” says Ahmed El Bassyouni, Executive Vice President - Commercial Leasing, Al Ghurair Properties.

As a company we recognise the value of our customers and are continuously working on ways to improve the level of customer service to ensure that they have a seamless experience during their journey with us. - Ahmed El Bassyouni, Executive Vice President - Commercial Leasing, Al Ghurair Properties

With more than 415,245 square feet devoted to offices and 348 retail units scattered across Deira, Bur Dubai and Al Quoz in addition to 51 warehouses and 13 labour accommodation camps, Al Ghurair Properties offers attractive leasing rates across its commercial portfolio. To raise more awareness about its affordable and flexible rental options across its range of commercial properties, Al Ghurair Properties is holding an event for brokerage firms on March 15 at 12pm at Swissotel Al Ghurair, Deira. Email agp.communications@al-ghurair.com to attend the event.

For professional and sophisticated office spaces, look no further than AGC Office Tower 1 and 2 or the AGP House in Deira. Located strategically with easy access to metro stations and highways, these buildings offer daily upkeep services through their in-house maintenance divisions.

Retail units within residential buildings such as Masaken Al Muteena 01, Masaken Al Muteena 02 and Masaken Al Muteena 03, Manazil Al Muraqqabat 03 in Deira, Manazil Al Raffa 01, Manazil Al Raffa 03 and Manazil Mankhool 01 in Bur Dubai offer greater exposure and bigger footfall.

The year 2022 was a year of resurgence for Al Ghurair Properties’ retail segment, registering good overall performance. Prominent leases include two commercial units comprising a total area of 14,761 square feet to Viva supermarket at Manazil Al Mankhool 01 and Manazil Port Saeed 01 taking the partnership with Viva to five locations within the AGP portfolio. New Era Supermarket took up 11,507 square feet at Manazil Al Muraqqabat 01, their second location with AGP. This is on top of Topaz Car Detailing’s lease of 39,519 square feet at Al Quoz for its showroom and workshop, among others.

“We understand the importance of technology in improving our processes and this year we are heavily investing in upgrading our property management system, which will have a positive impact on improving communication with our tenants and saving time in processing their requests,” explains El Bassyouni. We are also upgrading our online presence by launching a new website with a state-of-the-art platform to improve the customer experience while searching for properties.”

With a total area of 907,997 square feet dedicated to warehouses in Al Khabeesi, Umm Ramool, Al Ghusais, Al Quoz and Jebel Ali, the warehouse segment too is a significant part of Al Ghurair Properties’ commercial portfolio. In addition, it also provides labour accommodation for men and women, a total of 2,378 rooms with all the basic amenities, in Muhaisnah, Al Quoz, and Jebel Ali.

“We are dedicated to providing outstanding value to our clients and stakeholders as we look to the future,” adds El Bassyouni. “We are working on some great projects, which will add further value to the Dubai commercial real estate landscape including office space in Bur Dubai, warehouse facilities in Al Khabeesi and a drive-through concept in Jumeirah 1. In the years to come, we are convinced that our experience, knowledge, and dedication to quality will allow us to keep gaining key leases for our customers.”