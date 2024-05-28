Dubai: Expo City Dubai is expanding with the world's biggest airport and Dubai Exhibition Centre nearby. It offers ready-to-move-in office space and aims to support diverse local and global organisations focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, adjacent to Expo City, has been approved and will be the largest airport in the world when fully operational.

The Dubai Exhibition Centre, located near Expo City, also has plans to extend its conference space.

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer at Expo City Dubai, said: "Our free zone is already attracting new businesses, innovators, entrepreneurs and investors, and is fast becoming a critical location for any organisation that wants to be at the forefront of this thriving commercial district and a key player in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan."

A growing community

Expo City is powered by clean, renewable energy and has hosted the most inclusive World Expo and the COP28 climate summit. It's a trusted convener and a leading voice in re-imagining the cities of tomorrow.

The purpose-driven business community, pedestrian-friendly design, central location, and hassle-free access have attracted enterprises from around the world, including DP World, Terminus Group, Shahin, Carbon Standards, Den Hartogh, Krohne, Emirabiz, Aces of Space, and various retail offerings.

Enhancing its business ecosystem

Fostering an enabling and empowering ecosystem for multinational businesses, creatives, entrepreneurs, SMEs, startups, government, and educational institutions, Expo City Dubai offers Grade A office spaces and flexible workspace solutions.

The city's authority provides various license options, including dual and multi-year licenses.

The city's dedicated Client Relations Centre and virtual portal support existing and new business community members, offering services such as obtaining a license, visa issuance, and official documentation services.

The city is advancing its Urban Lab, inviting innovators, entrepreneurs, and technology companies worldwide to share their solutions to urban challenges.

Other initiatives include a strategic partnership with Wio Bank to offer streamlined financial services and a new business centre for startups and SMEs.