Ellington Properties begins handover of Ellington House II and Arbor View

In parallel, the completion of Arbor View represents Ellington’s first delivered project in Arjan, marking an important step in the company’s expansion into emerging residential locations across Dubai. The development introduces a design-led residential offering within a community that continues to attract end users seeking well-connected and evolving neighbourhoods.

Long-term demand

With Dubai’s population projected to reach 5.8 million by 2040, long-term demand continues to be supported by sustained growth and urban expansion. Against this backdrop, consistent execution and timely delivery remain key differentiators for developers.

“The handover of Ellington House II and Arbor View reflects our continued focus on delivery and consistency across our developments,” said Joseph Thomas, Co-founder of Ellington Properties. “Markets will always evolve, but what remains constant is the importance of execution, particularly as buyers become more deliberate in their assessment of value. As we expand into new communities, our priority is to ensure that each project is completed with the same level of attention to design, quality, and detail, because maintaining that consistency is ultimately what builds long-term trust with our homeowners and investors.”

Limited-time offer: Guaranteed rental returns

As part of its wider portfolio activity, Ellington Properties has also introduced a limited-time summer initiative across a curated selection of its developments, offering guaranteed rental returns of 35 per cent over five years in Dubai and 28 per cent over four years in Ras Al Khaimah. The framework is designed to provide early-stage income visibility for investors, while remaining aligned with the developer’s focus on long-term value creation.

With multiple developments progressing in parallel, Ellington Properties continues to advance its pipeline with a steady and structured approach, reinforcing its commitment to design-led living and reliable delivery across Dubai’s residential landscape.