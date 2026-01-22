Eight Square Developers launches Nooré at Meydan District 11

Flagship residential project combines architectural excellence and long-term value
Eight Square Developers has launched Nooré, its flagship boutique residential project, at Meydan District 11, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing and most promising residential communities. The development marks the company’s formal entry into the UAE real estate market, underpinned by a philosophy centred on architectural quality, thoughtful design, and long-term value creation.
Inspired by the Arabic word for light, Nooré has been carefully designed around the principle of natural illumination. The project’s architectural form and spatial planning prioritise daylight, creating bright, well-proportioned living spaces that promote comfort, well-being, and an elevated residential experience.
Unlike large-scale developments, Nooré is conceived as a boutique, low-rise project, reflecting Eight Square Developers’ belief that true differentiation in real estate is achieved through design excellence rather than sheer scale. With over 47 years of construction expertise and more than 15 years of real estate development experience, the developer brings a deep understanding of quality, durability, and end user expectations to its first UAE project.
“At Nooré, we set out to redefine modern luxury by focusing on the fundamentals that truly matter,” said Shahnawaz Durrani, Chief Executive Officer of Eight Square Developers. “Luxury is not only about finishes; it is about space, light, and the environments that enhance everyday living for residents while delivering lasting value for investors.”
A defining architectural feature of the development is its double-height entrance lobby, an uncommon element in low-rise residential projects. This statement space sets the tone for the project’s emphasis on openness, proportion, and refined arrival experiences. Throughout the building, wider-than-standard corridors further reinforce a sense of comfort and privacy, offering a hotel-inspired atmosphere that elevates daily living.
From an investment perspective, Nooré has been designed with long-term performance in mind. Its boutique positioning, thoughtful layouts, and emphasis on resident experience are expected to support sustained demand, reduced vacancy periods, and resilient rental yields, appealing to both end users and property investors.
Architecturally, Nooré has been developed in collaboration with an award-winning consultancy. The building features a distinctive facade influenced by Mediterranean and Gaudí-inspired design, complemented by natural wood accents and travertine finishes. This carefully curated material palette ensures a timeless aesthetic that stands out within Meydan District 11 while integrating seamlessly with its surroundings.
Nooré incorporates advanced technologies that go beyond conventional smart home offerings. A centralised water filtration system enhances water quality throughout the building, supporting residents’ health and lifestyle. Additional features include smart home readiness, integrated audio systems, and energy-efficient solutions that align with modern living expectations.
The development also offers a rooftop padel court, a lifestyle-focused amenity rarely found in boutique residential projects, providing residents with an active social space that enhances the community experience.
To support owners and investors, Eight Square Developers is introducing digital building management solutions that allow properties to be monitored and managed remotely, offering convenience and transparency for local and international stakeholders alike.
Construction at Nooré is progressing steadily, with early-stage works completed and structural development under way in line with approved regulatory requirements. The project remains on schedule for completion in the second quarter of 2027.
Durrani highlighted Dubai’s strong fundamentals, continued infrastructure development, and investor-friendly environment as key drivers of sustained real estate demand. “With Nooré, Eight Square Developers aims to establish a new benchmark for boutique residential living in Meydan District 11, combining architectural character, lifestyle-driven amenities, and sustainable long-term value,” he said.
