Eight Square Developers launches Nooré at Meydan District 11

Eight Square Developers has launched Nooré, its flagship boutique residential project, at Meydan District 11, one of Dubai’s fastest-growing and most promising residential communities. The development marks the company’s formal entry into the UAE real estate market, underpinned by a philosophy centred on architectural quality, thoughtful design, and long-term value creation.

Inspired by the Arabic word for light, Nooré has been carefully designed around the principle of natural illumination. The project’s architectural form and spatial planning prioritise daylight, creating bright, well-proportioned living spaces that promote comfort, well-being, and an elevated residential experience.

Unlike large-scale developments, Nooré is conceived as a boutique, low-rise project, reflecting Eight Square Developers’ belief that true differentiation in real estate is achieved through design excellence rather than sheer scale. With over 47 years of construction expertise and more than 15 years of real estate development experience, the developer brings a deep understanding of quality, durability, and end user expectations to its first UAE project.

“At Nooré, we set out to redefine modern luxury by focusing on the fundamentals that truly matter,” said Shahnawaz Durrani, Chief Executive Officer of Eight Square Developers. “Luxury is not only about finishes; it is about space, light, and the environments that enhance everyday living for residents while delivering lasting value for investors.”

A defining architectural feature of the development is its double-height entrance lobby, an uncommon element in low-rise residential projects. This statement space sets the tone for the project’s emphasis on openness, proportion, and refined arrival experiences. Throughout the building, wider-than-standard corridors further reinforce a sense of comfort and privacy, offering a hotel-inspired atmosphere that elevates daily living.