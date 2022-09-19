Dubai: The property investor’s fascination for Jumeira Bay as one of Dubai’s most prestigious destination endures, with a townhouse there getting sold for Dh35.5 million. This could make it the most expensive townhouse sold in the city.
The property is part of the Villa Amalfi development on Jumeira Bay, which has been setting quite a number of eye-popping deals, with a plot selling for Dh70 million and a three-bedroom unit at the Bulgari Resort and Residencies fetching Dh12,624 a square foot. That makes it the ‘highest recorded price per square foot in the history of Dubai’, according to a top official in Driven Properties.
“Jumeira Bay has outperformed every area in Dubai in terms of price growth over the past two years and has become one of the most desirable destinations for ultra-high networth individuals,” said Abdullah Alajaji, founder of Driven Properties, which sold the record-breaking townhouse. “Following the success and sellout of our project on the island, Sea Mirror, we have seen a surge in demand for other properties there, most notably Bulgari Residences and Villa Amalfi.”
The Villa Amalfi townhouse community is built around a private park, and the Bulgari Resort, Marina and Yacht Club within walking distance.