In alliance with OA companies, it will also allow installments on service charges

Dubai offer homeowners relief by waiving off fines on non-payment of service charges for 2019-20 Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai:

All penalties imposed on homeowners in Dubai for service charge violations are being waived this year – this is part of a joint initiative between RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Agency) and a grouping owners association (OA) management companies.

These fines relate to “outstanding payments” of service charges for 2019 and this year.

In another move that will go down well with homeowners, services charges can be paid off instalments.

“RERA directs [OA] management companies to review all expenses to cut down service charges,” the joint initiative notes.

“These challenging times require able stewardship such that everyone can collaborate more effectively,” said Saeed Al Fahim, CEO of Stratum Owner Association. “Under Marwan Bin Ghalita, CEO, Rera, has been working to provide relief to both tenants and owners.