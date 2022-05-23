Dubai: Another Dh100 million plus villa gets sold in Dubai – a Dubai Hills Grove mansion has found a buyer for Dh128 million. This is now the costliest villa sale at Dubai Hills this year.
The seven-bedroom mansion spans a built-up area of 34,113 square feet on a plot size of 42,518 square feet. Located in what is called the ‘Street of Dreams’, the Dubai Hills Grove has only 26 homes and all valued at Dh100 million and over.
“The buyer was looking for a brand new fully-furnished villa, where they could move in right away," said Renit Shah, Senior Global Property Consultant. "The home has the right attention to detail in terms of furnishing and a high-quality modern meets classic look, which was exactly their taste and preference.”
Emirates Hills, the other pricey enclave for the super-rich, recently saw a sale signed and sealed for Dh103 million. According to market sources, sellers are venturing back into the market to find buyers for their Dh100 million properties – but this time they are starting to ask 15-20 per cent more than they would have at any point in the last two years.
"Recent super-premium sales in Dubai are primarily for existing properties - buyers coming in want things happening instantly," said an estate agent.
This (Dh128m) villa has a very inviting feel to it, with neutral tones that appealed to the buyer right away