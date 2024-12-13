Pride and Property , a UAE-based boutique real estate firm, has facilitated a landmark land transaction valued at Dh359 million. The plot, located in the prime business district along Shaikh Zayed Road, is set to host a striking new tower that will redefine Dubai’s skyline.

The deal, one of the largest of its kind in 2024, was orchestrated by Nitin Chauhan and Kunal Singh Sandhu, partners at Pride and Property. This achievement builds on their track record of managing high-value real estate transactions, including a recent Dh300 million villa plot sale in Jumeirah Golf Estates. The duo’s expertise in luxury plots and premium developments has positioned the firm as a key player in Dubai’s real estate sector.

Nitin Chauhan highlighted the appeal of luxury living in Dubai’s prime locations. “This project embodies the pinnacle of luxury living on Shaikh Zayed Road,” he explains. “Its unparalleled location, offering stunning views of Shaikh Zayed Road and the sea, naturally drew interest from top developers.

"The upcoming luxury tower will redefine the skyline and demonstrate developers' confidence in Dubai’s thriving real estate market. The city’s leadership has created a remarkable vision for the sector, which still holds immense growth potential.”

Known for his customer-focused approach, Chauhan specialises in luxury plots and development opportunities in similar elite locations. He has been a key player in Dubai’s real estate scene since the advent of freehold properties.

Kunal Singh Sandhu, Founder of Pride and Property, noted that this sale was a milestone for Dubai’s luxury real estate sector. With a career spanning over 15 years in the luxury niche, Sandhu has specialised in off-plan sales and luxury developments, overseeing some of Dubai’s most high-profile projects before founding Pride and Property.

“Our team dedicated considerable time and effort to this transaction, which highlights the increasing demand for high-end real estate in Dubai,” he says. “The luxury property market here is on the rise, and the best is yet to come.”

This transaction underscores the robust growth of Dubai’s luxury real estate market, cementing its status as a global leader in 2024. With 2024 marking a record-breaking year, Dubai’s real estate sector appears poised for even greater achievements in the years ahead.