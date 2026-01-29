Deniz and Seeniun Properties launch 09Life Residences

Following the strong success of 08Life Residences and its upcoming handover, Deniz, a rising real estate developer in the UAE, in collaboration with Seeniun Properties, one of the UAE’s leading development management companies, launched Infiniti Life Series – 09Life Residences, in partnership with Middle East architectural giant Mimar. The grand launch ceremony was held on January 27 at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.

Located in Dubai Land Residence Complex, the project is expected to become a prominent architectural landmark and one of the most significant residential developments in Dubai’s real estate market, which is experiencing record-breaking and historic growth. Conceived as a fully integrated residential community, the project combines modern architectural aesthetics with the practical needs of contemporary urban living, offering a high-quality lifestyle tailored to today’s city residents. Its strategic location near Dubai Silicon Oasis, within one of the five key pillars of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, makes it an attractive opportunity for both investors seeking a mid-entry point into Dubai’s property market and end users alike.

The launch event welcomed representatives from more than 800 real estate agencies, along with over 20 local media outlets, who gathered to witness this milestone moment in the real estate development journey. The strong turnout, full venue, and active engagement reflected the market’s growing interest and investor confidence in 09Life Residences.

“09Life Residences is not just a residential development; it represents a new way of living,” said Islam H. Hassan, Vice President of Deniz, at the event. “As we approach the delivery of 08Life Residences, we are proud to officially launch 09Life today. We also plan to introduce another project in the second quarter of this year. Drawing on decades of accumulated experience, we are bringing practical, market-oriented products to Dubai.”

The project has been designed and is being supervised by Mimar, one of the largest architectural design and supervision firms in the Middle East, reflecting a modern architectural vision with efficient layouts and rare residential unit typologies. Meanwhile, Seeniun Properties is leading sales and marketing efforts through a professional team employing precise and well-structured strategies.

Commenting on the partnership, Joy, CEO of Seeniun Properties, said: “We chose to renew our partnership with Deniz and act as the global sales partner for 09Life Residences due to the strong alignment between our visions. Deniz commences construction prior to sales launches, delivers well-designed projects, adheres to fast delivery schedules, and offers competitive pricing, key strengths that have laid a solid foundation for a strong and sustainable partnership.”

As Dubai’s real estate market continues its upward trajectory, the launch of 09Life Residences marks a new milestone in international cooperation and investment-focused residential development. The project is widely expected to become the flagship residential product in Dubai Land Residence Complex in the coming phase.