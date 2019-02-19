On the one hand, this enriches asset owners, but on the other it makes it less affordable for those who have not participated in the boom of asset prices. Growth then comes at the cost of affordability, and in cities where home ownership rates are low, price growth actually deters the process of capital formation. Governments then are left with a choice of what goal is to be prioritized as these come into conflict with each other. However, there is a solution that encourages capital formation more efficiently through the allocation of pension funds towards such assets.