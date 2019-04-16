More than 60 property developers are taking part in the three day event

Bloom and Arada project on display at the Cityscape Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Cityscape Abu Dhabi opened on Tuesday with more than 60 national, regional and international developers and suppliers taking part in the three day event being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The event was inaugurated by Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Cityscape Abu Dhabi takes place as the government announces measures to boost the Emirates’s economy with the $13.6 billion economic stimulus package and new visa and business incentives.

“Throughout the build-up to the show we have heard strong optimism from exhibitors who believe recent government moves within the emirate and at a national level will be significant spurs to the Abu Dhabi’s real estate eco-system,” said Chris Speller, Cityscape Group Director at Informa Exhibitions, which organises the event.

Among the developers participating in the event include Aldar, Azizi, Imkan Properties, Arada, Bloom Holding and Binghatti, among others.