Abu Dhabi: The Government of Abu Dhabi has requested that the premier real estate development and investment event be extended by a day. Cityscape Abu Dhabi will remain open for an extra day, now concluding on the evening of Friday.

The exhibition was opened on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Centre by General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Mark Goodchild, project manager of Cityscape Abu Dhabi, said: "We received a formal request from the Abu Dhabi government that they would like us to extend the event by one more day. This is unprecedented for Cityscape, but considering the massive interest on the first day, it is hardly surprising. We're delighted that the government should grant us such exceptional support."