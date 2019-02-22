And where the listings are included, there is no factoring in for the payment plans. None of the sample sizes included units that were offered via payment plans, despite evidence that nearly 50 per cent of homes sold in 2018 had such offerings. The end result is a considerable distortion of index performance, and it is this, more than any other measure, that has been at the heart of the fundamental misunderstanding of what is transpiring on the ground within Dubai realty.