New horizons: How GOC’s Gold programme transforms the future of workers

For logistics driver Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan, an office job was out of reach. With only a secondary school education that didn’t equip him with computer literacy or fluency in English, he was resigned to a lifetime on the road without any scope for progress until his employer, Green Oasis General Contracting (GOC), introduced a learning and development programme for its workers.

“We knew that many of our workers never had the chance to pursue an education,” explains Mohamed Ayad, CEO of GOC. “Life pushed them into early responsibilities, where they had to support their families and work hard from a young age.”

But Ayad and the top management of the company could sense the aspirations of its workers. This inspired them to give the workers another chance to learn and grow.

So was born the Green Oasis Learning and Development (Gold) programme, which offers free classes to its workers who have not had access to formal education.

Since 2019, weekends have turned into learning opportunities where GOC staff teach English and basic computer skills to workers who are keen to imbibe all the knowledge they can. From providing study material to transportation, GOC has made the learning process seamless without disrupting work or inconveniencing workers.

Empowerment through education

Over the past six years, GOC’s Gold programme has evolved into a social commitment for the company, which has changed the lives of many blue-collar workers.