New horizons: How GOC’s Gold programme transforms the future of workers

Green Oasis General Contracting's L&D programme empowers workers through education
For logistics driver Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan, an office job was out of reach. With only a secondary school education that didn’t equip him with computer literacy or fluency in English, he was resigned to a lifetime on the road without any scope for progress until his employer, Green Oasis General Contracting (GOC), introduced a learning and development programme for its workers.
“We knew that many of our workers never had the chance to pursue an education,” explains Mohamed Ayad, CEO of GOC. “Life pushed them into early responsibilities, where they had to support their families and work hard from a young age.”
But Ayad and the top management of the company could sense the aspirations of its workers. This inspired them to give the workers another chance to learn and grow.
So was born the Green Oasis Learning and Development (Gold) programme, which offers free classes to its workers who have not had access to formal education.
Since 2019, weekends have turned into learning opportunities where GOC staff teach English and basic computer skills to workers who are keen to imbibe all the knowledge they can. From providing study material to transportation, GOC has made the learning process seamless without disrupting work or inconveniencing workers.
Over the past six years, GOC’s Gold programme has evolved into a social commitment for the company, which has changed the lives of many blue-collar workers.
Khan, who hails from Lahore, Pakistan, was among the earlier cohorts that included steel fixers, carpenters, drivers and helpers to take advantage of the programme.
"I have always wanted to learn, and when I heard about the free learning opportunity, I pursued it without hesitation," he says.
Today he is part of admin staff and is fully committed to optimising the learning opportunities on offer to further enhance his career.
Similar stories of success abound. Take for instance Abdul Rehman who has grown into an accounts assistant from a labourer’s position or Vishnu Kannaujiya who graduated to a payroll assistant from being a pipe fitter all thanks to the Gold programme.
GOC has seen a marked difference in the people who have undergone the training. Promoted to better positions within the company, they have become more confident, focused, disciplined and well mannered.
“They are more enthusiastic about building a better life they have dreamed of,” says Ayad. “Since they are grateful for the opportunities they have received from the company, they are more loyal and dedicated to the company.”
To date, about 52 workers have completed the Gold programme with another 23 currently undergoing training.
A strong belief in nurturing the potential and supporting the continuous development of its workers have been instrumental in GOC’s maintaining this momentum, so much so that it didn’t stop even during Covid 19.
“Our commitment goes beyond obligation as it is rooted in our belief in continuous growth and empowerment,” Ayad explains. “The motivation and positive impact it generates have been our driving force, enabling us to carry it forward with consistency and purpose through the years.”
Plans are also afoot to take Gold programme to the next level, with the adoption of new technologies in vocational training. "A new customised programme more focused on futuristic technologies will be developed soon using artificial intelligence," he says.
Concerted efforts to fulfil the aspirations of its workers while building top-class infrastructure projects have made GOC not only a leader in the field of construction but also learning and development.
