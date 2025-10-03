BNW Developments partners with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to launch Ramada Residences

BNW Developments, a leading UAE-based real estate company, has signed an agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, to launch Ramada Residences by Wyndham in Dubai’s vibrant Al Jaddaf district.

Located just five minutes from Jaddaf Waterfront, the project will offer 108 thoughtfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments complemented by curated lifestyle amenities, including a Zen Garden, residents’ lounge, open-air theatre, spa, gym, children’s play area, and concierge services. Each residence will feature modern, state-of-the-art fixtures and furnishings, blending style with comfort.

“Partnering with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts enables us to bring world-class hospitality standards into our residential offerings, creating homes that are not only beautifully designed and strategically located, but also professionally managed and globally recognised,” says Ankur Aggarwal, Founder and Chairman, BNW Developments. “Ramada Residences by Wyndham aligns with the UAE’s vision for lifestyle-led, sustainable urban growth, while offering investors strong long-term value and access to high-demand, fast-growing location.”