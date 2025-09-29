AYS Developers organises masterclass for real estate agents

AYS Developers hosted yet another groundbreaking masterclass at W Hotel, The Palm on September 24, following the record-breaking success of its May event, which earned a Guinness World Record for the Largest Real Estate Training in the World. As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back and empowering the community, AYS Developers organised this masterclass to equip real estate agents with the skills and tools needed for long-term success in the highly competitive luxury real estate Dubai market.

This latest programme, AYS Lab, is the first hands-on master workshop for brokers in the Middle East and North Africa. Participants worked directly in the room to create real sales plans, investor decks, objection-handling scripts, Excel-based investment models, and AI-assisted assets — guided step by step by the industry expert Dr Nour ElSerougy, a regional investment architect.

Following this was the panel discussion hosted by Sonia Waters, Head of Sales at AYS Developers. Among the panellists were notable names of the Dubai real estate industry including Dr Salwa Arfoui, CEO and Co-founder of Women of Vision and Regional Director at Next Level Real Estate Dubai; Dounia Fadi, Managing Director at eXp Realty Dubai; Marc Walters, Managing Director at Allsopp & Allsopp; Mariam AlQubaisi, CEO and Founder of Real Al Qubaisi Properties, and Manpreet Kaur, Founder and CEO of Kirpa Properties.

The panellists discussed the real estate market dynamics of 2025 in comparison to 2024, Dubai’s 2040 vision, Dubai Islands and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) growth trajectory, investment opportunities and women in real estate business in Dubai. The event was emceed by Spencer Lodge, the host of Made in Dubai podcast.