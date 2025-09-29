AYS Developers organises masterclass for real estate agents

AYS Lab offers hands-on master workshop for brokers in the Middle East and North Africa
AYS Developers hosted yet another groundbreaking masterclass at W Hotel, The Palm on September 24, following the record-breaking success of its May event, which earned a Guinness World Record for the Largest Real Estate Training in the World. As part of its ongoing commitment to giving back and empowering the community, AYS Developers organised this masterclass to equip real estate agents with the skills and tools needed for long-term success in the highly competitive luxury real estate Dubai market.
This latest programme, AYS Lab, is the first hands-on master workshop for brokers in the Middle East and North Africa. Participants worked directly in the room to create real sales plans, investor decks, objection-handling scripts, Excel-based investment models, and AI-assisted assets — guided step by step by the industry expert Dr Nour ElSerougy, a regional investment architect.
Following this was the panel discussion hosted by Sonia Waters, Head of Sales at AYS Developers. Among the panellists were notable names of the Dubai real estate industry including Dr Salwa Arfoui, CEO and Co-founder of Women of Vision and Regional Director at Next Level Real Estate Dubai; Dounia Fadi, Managing Director at eXp Realty Dubai; Marc Walters, Managing Director at Allsopp & Allsopp; Mariam AlQubaisi, CEO and Founder of Real Al Qubaisi Properties, and Manpreet Kaur, Founder and CEO of Kirpa Properties.
The panellists discussed the real estate market dynamics of 2025 in comparison to 2024, Dubai’s 2040 vision, Dubai Islands and Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) growth trajectory, investment opportunities and women in real estate business in Dubai. The event was emceed by Spencer Lodge, the host of Made in Dubai podcast.
AYS Developers stands as a champion of women empowerment in the real estate industry. At the helm of this dynamic organisation is CEO Yulia Loshchukhina, whose leadership reflects a commitment to inclusion, innovation, and forward-thinking development. As a woman leading a major property developer in Dubai, Loshchukhina emphasises how the country offers an exceptional environment for female professionals.
The UAE is an incredibly pleasant and efficient country to work in as a woman,” said Loshchukhina. “From government authorities to private vendors, the level of support, cooperation, and proaction we experience makes the development process seamless and well structured. It’s a place where ambition is met with opportunity.”
Under her guidance, AYS Developers continues to play a key role in shaping Dubai’s evolving skyline. The company is strategically focused on high-potential locations that offer strong returns on investment and long-term capital appreciation for both investors and residents. With visionary projects and exclusive properties for sale in Dubai Islands, AYS Developers remains dedicated to delivering value through thoughtful, community-centric developments.
The company is integrating smart technology and AI-driven features into its projects — from automated home systems to intelligent building management solutions. These innovations are designed to elevate comfort, efficiency, and security for future residents. In addition to tech-driven amenities, AYS Developers is also focused on lifestyle features, offering modern apartments with swimming pool facilities that enhance wellness and community living.
“At AYS Developers, we’re not just building homes, we’re building lifestyles,” Loshchukhina added. “Our projects reflect where the market is headed, and we’re committed to staying ahead of the curve to meet the evolving needs of our clients.”
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.