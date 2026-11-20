“Our agreement with Marriott International marks an important milestone for AVENEW as we introduce St. Regis Residences to Dubai Islands,” said Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development. “From the outset, we wanted to work with a brand that shared our vision, values and commitment to excellence. St. Regis brings a rich heritage and an established reputation that complements our approach to creating distinctive residential developments.

With this project, we are introducing a bespoke residential offering to Dubai Islands, combining the quality of the development with the service and experience that have defined St. Regis for generations.”

Jaidev Menezes, Marriott International Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development, added, “Dubai has established itself as a leading destination for luxury branded residences, and we are delighted to collaborate with AVENEW Development to introduce The St. Regis Residences on Dubai Islands. The project is bringing together an exceptional beachfront setting with the brand’s signature rituals and residential experience, creating an exquisite new offering for homeowners.”