AVENEW Development and Wadeen Developers announce the launch of Cheval Residences on Dubai Islands

Set along the waterfront, the development will offer direct beach access, enhancing both lifestyle appeal and long-term investment value. The project will consist of 99 units, comprising one to three-bedroom serviced hotel residences.

Designed for modern global residents who live between cities, the project introduces a residential experience that combines full-service hotel operations with the comfort and privacy of long-term living.

Moving beyond traditional ultra-luxury concepts, it responds to evolving demand for serviced living that prioritises well-being, ease, and long-term relevance

Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development, said:

“Global living patterns are changing, and real estate must evolve alongside them. This project reflects a shared belief between AVENEW and Wadeen that the future lies in lifestyle-driven assets, not just standalone buildings. Partnering with Cheval Collection allows us to deliver a globally recognised service standard while creating a development with lasting value for both residents and investors.”

“At Wadeen Developers, we don’t just build properties - we craft exceptional lifestyles defined by innovation, elegance, and purpose”, said Mohammed Al Mannai, CEO & Founder of Wadeen Developers.

“Our flagship project at Dubai Islands is a bold expression of this vision, where refined waterfront living meets world-class amenities, smart technologies, and sustainable design to create an unparalleled residential experience.”

He added, “This project represents a transformative milestone in Wadeen’s journey - a powerful step into Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape. Backed by our successful legacy in Qatar, we are bringing fresh investment thinking and forward-looking concepts to one of the world’s most competitive markets.

“In partnership with Avenew Development and Cheval Collection, we are setting new benchmarks for modern living in Dubai.”