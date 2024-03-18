Dubai: A penthouse sold for Dh137 million in Abu Dhabi, setting the record for the most exepnsive apartment deal in the emirate. This is a 3-bedroom penthouse at the Nobu Residences on Saadiyat Island, with Aldar being the developer and seller.

The sale represents the 'highest price per square metre achieved in the emirate - at more than Dh96,000'. The total area is 1,430 square metres.

"Driving the desirability of Abu Dhabi is a transparent and business-friendly environment, enriching entertainment, beachside living on one of 200 natural islands, and incentives like the 10-year Golden Visa programme," said a statement by Aldar.

This beats the earlier record of Dh130 million for a recent four-bed duplex sky villa deal at the same development. (The project is to be completed in Q2-2027.)

"This milestone transaction at Nobu Residences not only sets a new benchmark for residential property in Abu Dhabi but also underscores the maturity of the real estate market," said Talal Al Dhiyebi, CEO. "Year on year, we are seeing healthy increases in both the volume and value of homes purchased, driven by supportive government policies and initiatives that have increased the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi as a place where people want to live and see real opportunity for investment.

"We expect this trend to continue as we bring some of the UAE’s most luxurious lifestyle concepts to life on Saadiyat Island and across Abu Dhabi’s prime locations.”

The deal price susggests a per square metre valuation of over Dh96,000 each for the Nobu Residences' unit. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi's property market has sustained its surge, whether in offplan or ready homes, for nearly four years now. Aldar in particular has been picking first-time investors into Abu Dhabi across its round of recent offplan launches, setting up new sales peaks for the master-developer at the end of 2023.

A full-fledged cultural destination too The Saadiyat Cultural District’s square mile features five museums nearing completion, including the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, This adds to the destination's prospects for property buyers.



The Louvre Abu Dhabi already has thousands of international visitors each year.

A Guggenheim view

The Dh137 million penthouse covers an entire floor with a private elevator, an expansive terrace and a private pool 'perfectly framed by the iconic Guggenheim Museum and the serene Grove Boulevard'. Residents also have their own personal wellness retreat and fitness studio.