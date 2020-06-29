Aster Pharmacy has a growing network of more than 200 stores across all emirates Image Credit: Supplied

Aster Pharmacy has always been the custodian of good health for UAE residents, with a growing network of more than 200 stores across all emirates, built upon three decades of experience. The pharmacy offers customers a wide range of nutritional supplements, baby care, personal care products, medical equipment, rehabilitation products, lifestyle equipment, orthopaedic support, and OTC medicines. There is also a plethora of benefits for customers, such as the Aster Secure Rewards Programme, free home delivery, 24/7 online pharmacist, 24/7 open pharmacies, acceptance of a wide range of insurances, easy online prescription upload and many other features. These have enhanced customer experience and given the brand an edge over the rest in the market, building a strong goodwill among UAE’s residents.

With free contactless home deliveries, Aster is the preferred neighbourhood pharmacy, especially during the coronavirus pandemic when social distancing is the need of the hour.

During the pandemic, contactless delivery of medicines has been recommended to reduce the risk of infection. In this process, a customer doesn’t have to be in the pharmacy at any point of enquiry, counselling and detailing. During medicine delivery, the messenger will place the medicines/products at the door, step back to a safe two-metre distance and wait for the customer. Aster Pharmacy also encourages contactless card payment. All messengers of Aster strictly follow sanitisation and PPE protocols during delivery. Customers also have the option of a teleconsultation before buying medicines from the comfort of their home and they can also make the payments online.

Medicine delivery to homes usually depends on the distance of the customer’s location from the pharmacy, but in general it takes anywhere between 45 and 90 minutes.