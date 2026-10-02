Arif Developments recognised as Promising Developer of the Year

Founded and chaired by Arif Abdul Latif, Arif Developments has built its development philosophy around creating residential communities that move beyond conventional, standardised housing formats.

The company places particular emphasis on villa developments where architecture, privacy, functionality and individual character form a central part of the overall residential experience.

At the heart of this approach is Kabbali Hills in Ajman, the developer’s flagship villa community, which reflects the company’s focus on creating architecturally distinctive homes designed around contemporary family living.

Building a differentiated residential proposition

As buyer expectations across the UAE continue to evolve, residential developers are increasingly being assessed not only on location and finishes, but also on architecture, spatial planning, build quality, privacy and the long-term usability of homes.

Arif Developments has positioned these considerations at the centre of its development strategy.

Rather than focusing solely on scale, the company’s approach places emphasis on creating developments with a defined architectural identity and residential environment.

The latest recognition reflects the progress made by the developer as it continues to establish its position within the UAE property market.

“This recognition is a proud milestone for the entire Arif Developments team and reflects the commitment and collective effort behind our journey,” said Arif Abdul Latif, Founder and Chairman of Arif Developments. “Our focus has always been on creating developments that combine thoughtful architecture, quality and long-term value, and we remain committed to strengthening those principles as we grow.”

Focus on quality-led growth

Arif Developments believes the UAE residential market is increasingly creating opportunities for specialised developers that can offer differentiated products and a more focused development philosophy.

The company intends to continue building on its villa-led strategy while exploring future opportunities that align with its emphasis on architecture, quality and community living.

The Promising Developer of the Year recognition adds further momentum to that journey and represents another step in the company’s ambition to establish a distinctive identity within the UAE real estate sector.