Arif Developments powers ahead with construction advancing at full pace at Kabbali Hills

Arif Developments is progressively shaping Kabbali Hills in Ajman into a distinctive villa community, with strong on-ground execution defining each stage of the development, ensuring seamless and continuous advancement throughout.

Kabbali Hills offers a special villa community where each villa features a different elevation, ensuring every home stands individually, brought together through a cohesive architectural approach that balances modern design with refined living, where luxury is not imagined, but lived.

Work across the development is advancing steadily, backed by efficient project management systems, established delivery networks, and stable operational frameworks. Advancement across key areas reflects consistent execution in alignment with the overall development strategies.

Every home is designed to embrace openness and natural light, featuring generous interiors, private landscaped spaces, and outdoor terraces, all finished to a high standard. The development is crafted to offer an elevated lifestyle within an exclusive and refined living environment.

Kabbali Hills is advancing with clear direction and consistency, guided by a structured approach to execution and an uncompromising focus on quality, said Arif Abdul Latif, Chairman and Founder of Arif Developments. “We remain committed to delivering a product that brings together design integrity and construction excellence.”

The developer noted that all project teams remain fully mobilised, ensuring continuity in construction activities and steady advancement across the site.

Kabbali Hills continues to take shape as a distinguished luxury villa community in Ajman, reflecting a growing demand for high-end residences that seamlessly combine exclusivity, comfort, and modern living standards.