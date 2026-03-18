Arif Developments hosts iftar at Burj Al Arab

Prominent people attend iftar reflecting continued optimism about UAE's real estate sector
Arif Developments recently hosted an iftar at Burj Al Arab that was attended by royal guests and prominent personalities, reflecting the stability of the UAE’s real estate sector.
The evening unfolded in a warm and welcoming atmosphere that captured the true spirit of Ramadan, a time of togetherness, hospitality and appreciation.
Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, the gathering embodied the values of community, gratitude and unity, creating a space for meaningful conversations and genuine connections.
More than a traditional Ramadan gathering, the evening reflected the positive momentum and continued optimism surrounding the UAE’s real estate sector and the sustained growth of the country’s dynamic property landscape.
Guests participated in the iftar in an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie at the Burj Al Arab, reinforcing the sense of collaboration and goodwill that defines the UAE’s vibrant business community.
“Ramadan reminds us of the importance of unity, gratitude and appreciation for the people around us,” says Arif Abdul Latif, Chairman and Founder of Arif Developments. “This gathering was simply an opportunity to bring together friends and well-wishers in the spirit of the holy month. Dubai continues to stand as a place where people connect, collaborate and move forward with confidence.”
The evening concluded with engaging conversations and a shared sense of optimism for the continued strength and progress of the UAE’s real estate sector.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.