Arif Developments hosts iftar at Burj Al Arab

Arif Developments recently hosted an iftar at Burj Al Arab that was attended by royal guests and prominent personalities, reflecting the stability of the UAE’s real estate sector.

The evening unfolded in a warm and welcoming atmosphere that captured the true spirit of Ramadan, a time of togetherness, hospitality and appreciation.

Set against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, the gathering embodied the values of community, gratitude and unity, creating a space for meaningful conversations and genuine connections.