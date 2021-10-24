Manazil Al Mankhool 01 offers residents the perfect combination of tranquil comfort and bustling city life Image Credit: Supplied

There is good news coming Dubai’s way in the property market. As the emirate eases out of the Covid-19 pandemic, industry experts are predicting a roaring twenties-style burst of record sales for the real estate sector.

Dubai appears to be lighting up with what Knight Frank called “a spectacular post-Covid rebound in luxury home sales”.

One company that is riding this wave is Al Ghurair Properties (AGP). Over the past 12 months, this reputed company has undergone a rapid digital transformation, from the launch of an engaging new website, commencing 360-degree virtual tours and online booking appointments, to the introduction of an innovative Al Ghurair Tenant portal app.

By the end of June 2021, the company had a total of 5,127 residential units, which is expected to touch 6,686 by the end of this year.

Manazil Al Raffa 01 is situated in a dynamic location that provides residents a well-rounded experience of the city Image Credit: Supplied

In line with the company’s brand promise – to live in the centre – AGP is known for its centrally located developments in urban communities such as Deira, Bur Dubai and Al Barsha. With properties renowned for bringing appealing yet affordable properties to the market, AGP is posting some truly impressive stats for its new developments.

According to data from reputed listings portal, Property Finder, sales transactions in Dubai continues to rise driven by demand. This trend is reflected in the rising demand across AGP’s portfolio. For example, today the occupancy for newly launched buildings is at 56.34 per cent – while the overall portfolio occupancy is at 74.27 per cent, with a target set for 80 per cent by year-end.

Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO, Al Ghurair Properties, believes portfolio quality and responding to market needs are central to enabling AGP to thrive at the height of pandemic uncertainty.

“Our purpose entails enhancing lives by delivering integrated and sustainable communities that offer an enriched lifestyle within urban bounds, with our tenants able to live, work and play within their community,” he explains.

AGP’s developments are all located in areas where the emirate has its finest infrastructure in terms of connectivity and ease of living, where metro stations, schools, hospitals and shopping malls are within a ten-minute walking distance from most of the properties. Hence the company slogan #liveinthecentre.

Making waves

There are two AGP properties in particular currently making waves in the country’s rental market - both offering fantastic deals for renters.

The first is Manazil Al Mankhool 01 comprising 263 residential and commercial units.

Strategically located in the historic centre of Dubai, its position means it has stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Frame, with easy access to the rest of the city. With plenty of shops and amenities on the doorstep in the neighbourhood including a public library and various healthcare centres and the closest metro station at Sharaf DG, Manazil Al Mankhool 01 lets you live in the centre of Bur Dubai.

The development offers studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with modern interiors, spacious rooms, private balconies and high-quality fittings. They offer residents the perfect combination of tranquil comfort and bustling city life.

The second new luxury development that is drawing attention is Manazil Al Raffa 01, which has 314 units on offer.

With Dubai International Airport roughly a ten-minute drive away – and the iconic Dubai Frame and lush Zabeel Park even closer – Al Raffa is a dynamic location that offers residents a well-rounded experience of the city. With nearby supermarkets and leisure outlets, this is a lively, pedestrian-friendly area for families to enjoy. It’s also just minutes away from schools, parks and shopping centres, making everyday necessities hassle-free.

The studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments each feature an enclosed kitchen, dedicated balcony space, as well as top-notch amenities that include a shared swimming pool and fully equipped gym.

Both properties come with unmissable deals, which include one-month free rent, no commission and free maintenance.

With AGP, a luxurious, fulfilling lifestyle has never seemed so achievable in Dubai.