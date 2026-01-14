AHS Properties breathes new life into abandoned tower on Sheikh Zayed Road

Positions rebranded AHS Tower as an example of Dubai’s next-gen commercial real estate
A long-abandoned building on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s most valuable commercial stretches, is being brought back to life by luxury real estate developer AHS Properties.
For Abbas Sajwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AHS Properties, the vacant property’s appeal lay precisely in that combination of location and unrealised potential. By reimagining a legacy structure overlooking DIFC, Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa, AHS Properties has added another architectural crown jewel to the Dubai skyline.
When AHS acquired the property in July 2024 and repositioned it as AHS Tower, a next-generation Grade A commercial destination in the heart of Dubai’s financial district, the plan was to finish the structure and lease it out as office space. At the time, commercial buildings on Sheikh Zayed Road were largely restricted to leasehold ownership, making rental income the most viable option.
That strategy shifted when new freehold regulations were introduced in early 2025, allowing strata sales on Sheikh Zayed Road. Sajwani reassessed the opportunity and opted to sell office units instead.
“The response from the market has been tremendous,” says Sajwani. “To date, nearly 95 per cent of the available inventory has been sold. This performance has provided clear evidence of Dubai’s growing appetite for premium commercial real estate, particularly assets that combine location, design excellence, and hospitality-driven amenities.”
Designed by internationally acclaimed architecture firm Killa Design and interiors by AHS Atelier, the tower will introduce a new benchmark for sale, design and executive-grade environments in the UAE. With Killa Design – the same firm that designed the Museum of the Future – reworking the concept, the building will have a new facade and interiors to meet contemporary expectations for luxury, sustainability, and functionality.
The 328-metre-high, 69-storey AHS Tower will offer premium office floors with flexible layouts, 17 express elevators and more than 500 parking spaces. Two dedicated amenity levels will house wellness and lifestyle facilities, including fitness areas, spas, lounges and business-centric shared spaces, positioning the tower as a workplace designed around productivity and employee experience rather than just floor area.
This philosophy comes to life with a hospitality lounge at ground level, a private members’ club on the mezzanine floor, a dedicated fitness club on level 62, and a wellness centre on level 63. At rooftop level, a sky gallery and winter garden offer panoramic views across the city, reinforcing the tower’s role as a destination within Dubai’s skyline
Founded four years ago, AHS Properties has built its reputation primarily in the high-end residential segment, catering to ultra-wealthy buyers drawn to Dubai’s lifestyle and tax environment. The move into prime commercial development focusing on scarcity-driven assets in exceptional locations marks a strategic expansion rather than a departure from its core philosophy.
For Sajwani, who is also a board member of Damac Group, founded by his father, Hussain Sajwani, AHS Tower is a prime example of how thoughtful redevelopment can elevate existing landmarks and contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s architectural landscape. In a city where land on Sheikh Zayed Road is virtually unobtainable, breathing new life into an unfinished landmark has proven faster and more effective than starting anew, a clear signal that demand for premium commercial space in Dubai remains intact.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.