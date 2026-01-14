AHS Properties breathes new life into abandoned tower on Sheikh Zayed Road

A long-abandoned building on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of Dubai’s most valuable commercial stretches, is being brought back to life by luxury real estate developer AHS Properties.

For Abbas Sajwani, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AHS Properties, the vacant property’s appeal lay precisely in that combination of location and unrealised potential. By reimagining a legacy structure overlooking DIFC, Museum of the Future and Burj Khalifa, AHS Properties has added another architectural crown jewel to the Dubai skyline.

When AHS acquired the property in July 2024 and repositioned it as AHS Tower, a next-generation Grade A commercial destination in the heart of Dubai’s financial district, the plan was to finish the structure and lease it out as office space. At the time, commercial buildings on Sheikh Zayed Road were largely restricted to leasehold ownership, making rental income the most viable option.

That strategy shifted when new freehold regulations were introduced in early 2025, allowing strata sales on Sheikh Zayed Road. Sajwani reassessed the opportunity and opted to sell office units instead.