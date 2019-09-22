Sustainable communities are places where people want to live and work. Building urban resilience is crucial to being able to develop a healthy environment, a strong economy and to safeguard the wellbeing of residents, says Abdelaziz Amarouayache, head of property management, Atheer Asset Management and Development, Al Ghurair Real Estate, Al Ghurair Group. “Our aim is to create places where people of diverse backgrounds feel welcome, healthy and safe, the needs of everyone in the community are met, and our environment is appreciated and protected,” he adds.

For Atheer, sustainability means being aware of the resource consumption, while building good-quality, safe and innovative housing that will last for generations. “We endeavour to differentiate ourselves from our competitors with a standard of build and modernity and airiness, which is unusual in this market.”

Current projects

The company’s projects in Bur Dubai are adding a new touch of modernity in an area often called ‘Old Dubai’. “It is rare to find such a modern and sustainable building in this part of the city. Our buildings offer large, airy living spaces and balconies, state-of-the-art technology and excellent facilities. Our villa projects added a new style of town house to the villa supply in Al Barsha, with an intelligent design, double-height floor-to-ceiling glass, the latest technology in terms of smart home and security, and ideal locations close to schools and a shopping mall.”

Project details

Atheer has two town house complexes in Barsha. “The first, delivered in late 2018, is Residence 9346, comprising 15 modern five-bedroom villas within the schools area. Residence 9348, to be delivered next month, consists of 17 villas similar to our first complex, ideally located within walking distance of Mall of the Emirates. All town houses are equipped with programmable AC thermostats, CCTV, video intercom and keyless locks — all still rare in Dubai.

“Residence 0123 in Umm Hurair was delivered in October 2018. A G+3 residential building with views across Dubai Creek, it offers large, comfortable one- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with the latest technology. It is within walking distance of BurJuman Centre and BurJuman Metro station. We have 24/7 security guards, as well as life guards in the pool area. It achieved 92 per cent occupancy within a few months of its delivery.”

In Mankhool, Atheer’s two stylish G+7 buildings stand out for their unique design and finishing: Residence 1000 and Residence 1003 were delivered this year, combining for 224 units. “Residence 1000 features a rooftop pool and fully equipped gym. It is just five minutes from BurJuman Centre. Residence 1003 is located ideally across the street from BurJuman Centre and BurJuman Metro station.”

Future

Atheer is an asset management company fully owned by Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group. “Our plan for future years is to develop and manage more properties in Dubai through the continued development of our existing land bank and the acquisition of future plots and secure, high-quality buildings,” says Amarouayache.

Atheer provides full property management services through its main departments: leasing, customer service and facility management, which provides with 24/7 assistance through Atheer’s rent café app. Tenants can use the app to request for maintenance work, payment receipt or simply contact the property manager.