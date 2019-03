H.E. Kamal Nath at the ABLF Image Credit: ABLF

Highlights

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has said that shaping the future and making it is no longer a theoretical concept but a key factor for countries to achieve competitiveness in the global arena. What in your opinion needs to be done to future-proof India's economy?

India is basically an agriculture-oriented country. In order to boost Indian economy, we have to increase per hectare crop production and also have to set up more food processing units so that we can create more jobs in the agriculture sector. We also have to focus on skill development programmes to provide professionals and skilled manpower for industries. In the present, we need more investment to establish industries which give a fair boost to the Indian economy.

The UAE has declared 2019 as the year of Tolerance and the UAE Minister of Tolerance is someone who you have often called a brother. As a rising global power, how can India bridge the distance from where it is and where it can be in the near future through the tolerance narrative? What can be done to reinstall and reiterate these age-old value across Asia?

We believe in the Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam'. For us, all the people living in the world are the part of our greater family. The very existence of Indian civilisation is based on tolerance. Almost all the Asian countries share similar common culture, beliefs, values and traditions.

The people of Asian countries have a feeling of brotherhood and help each other in need. In future we can bridge the distances that exist through mutual co-operation, coordination and mutual understanding.

Your Excellency, you are one of the co-founders of ABLF Leadership platform that was set-up in 2007 with H.H. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan as the Royal Patron. The past decade has been an eventful period in the world and how do event platforms such as the ABLF help in reinforcing friendships and reiterating leadership values in a sustainable manner?

The Asian Business Leadership Forum (ABLF) Series is Asia’s most prestigious annual business leadership event series. It is well-attended by global leaders who are invested in the future of the Asian century and brings together well known Asian leaders to promote mutual understanding collaboration.

Over the past 12 years, the ABLF has carefully curated exemplars of Asian leadership who have served to inspire millions of people through their leadership, global conversations and social mentorship.

This has been successfully achieved by hosting high-profile events that have promoted business networking and knowledge sharing across 26 dedicated forums and nine annual award events that have recognized over 120 well-known leaders of Asia.

