A look at some of the top consultants in UAE for your immigration and citizenship needs

Y-Axis

Years of service 21

Number of clients Professional advice was given to nearly 40,000 prospective migrants last year

Specialisation Immigration, visas and career counselling

Registration and accreditation

Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA)

Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA)

Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)

British Council

Key services Immigration representation for permanent residency; business visas; tourist and visit visas; telephone consultations; rejected visa applications; administrative appeals tribunal assistance; and free counselling

CSR Activities Y-Axis Foundation, working in association with US Embassy

Y-axis.com

RIF Trust

Number of clients Over 1,000

Specialisation Investment migration

Registration and accreditation

Approved Marketing Agents for Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Canada, Cyprus, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, Vanuatu, Malta, New Zealand and the UK

Investment Migration Council Members

Key services Citizenship by investment; residency by investment; and government advisory

Riftrust.com

AAA Associates

Years of service Servicing the second citizenship and investor immigration industry for the last two decades

Number of clients 3000

Specialisation Second citizenship and residence by investment programmes; business migration; and all other investor relocation needs

Registration and accreditation

AAA Associates is authorised by all major jurisdictions dealing with citizenship and residency by investments

It is approved and authorised by Citizenship by Investment Unit of Commonwealth of Dominica, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda and St. Lucia to name a few

Member of Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council

Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant

Key services

Full representation; phone consultation; in-person consultation; one-stop solution for all second passport and investor immigration needs; end-to-end services, from initial phone consultation, detailed in-person assessment of the profile to timely delivery of visa and passports. AAA Associates is authorised to fully represent applicants for residence and citizenship applications

Aaa-international.com

Stratix Consultants

Years of service 6

Number of clients 25,000 plus families

Specialisation Second passport through investments; residency through investments; skilled immigration; and student visa

Registration and accreditation Its lawyers are registered and have membership from the following:

Law Society of Upper Canada

Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA) Australia

The Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)

Key services Initial one-on-one consultation session; representation and processing of the entire permanent resident visa/passports; professional and business-related guidance for professionals, entrepreneurs, investors; and post-landing services

Stratixconsultants.com

Vazir Group

Years of service 16

Number of clients Over 1,000 since 2004

Specialisation Immigration services

Key services Faster timeframes for various countries; exclusive, unique and personalised programmes in GCC; affordable and refundable payment schemes; dedicated customer manager; end-to-end services; and support after getting the permanent residency in Canada

Vazirgroup.com

Vision Immigration Advisory

Years of service 26

Number of clients More than 30,000 cases

Specialisation Skilled migration to Canada, Australia and New Zealand; investor and entrepreneur migration to the US, the UK and Canada; second citizenship and family sponsorship

Registration and accreditation

ICCRC (RCIC - R413855)

MARA Offshore (3010078)

Key services Consultation and complete guidance in-person and overseas through phone and e-mails; documentation and profile creation; guidance on ECA and IELTS; submission of applications for skilled migration programmes; and complete solutions from consultation to business plan creation for investor programmes

Visionconsultancy.com

Citizenship Bay

Years of service 4

Number of clients Hundreds since inception

Specialisation Caribbean and European citizenship and residency

Registration and accreditation

Registered in Dubai to promote government-approved citizenship by investment programmes

Official licensed representative for multiple Caribbean and European countries

Key services Free phone and in-person consultation; advice on suitable programmes and investment options; pre-screening and thorough assessment of clients; A-Z handling of applications, including full representation of clients; and after-sales services including assistance with document renewals and registration of new dependents