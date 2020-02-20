Y-Axis
Years of service 21
Number of clients Professional advice was given to nearly 40,000 prospective migrants last year
Specialisation Immigration, visas and career counselling
Registration and accreditation
Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA)
Member of Migration Institutes of Australia (MIA)
Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)
British Council
Key services Immigration representation for permanent residency; business visas; tourist and visit visas; telephone consultations; rejected visa applications; administrative appeals tribunal assistance; and free counselling
CSR Activities Y-Axis Foundation, working in association with US Embassy
Y-axis.com
RIF Trust
Number of clients Over 1,000
Specialisation Investment migration
Registration and accreditation
Approved Marketing Agents for Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Canada, Cyprus, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, Dominica, Grenada, Vanuatu, Malta, New Zealand and the UK
Investment Migration Council Members
Key services Citizenship by investment; residency by investment; and government advisory
Riftrust.com
AAA Associates
Years of service Servicing the second citizenship and investor immigration industry for the last two decades
Number of clients 3000
Specialisation Second citizenship and residence by investment programmes; business migration; and all other investor relocation needs
Registration and accreditation
AAA Associates is authorised by all major jurisdictions dealing with citizenship and residency by investments
It is approved and authorised by Citizenship by Investment Unit of Commonwealth of Dominica, St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua & Barbuda and St. Lucia to name a few
Member of Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council
Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultant
Key services
Full representation; phone consultation; in-person consultation; one-stop solution for all second passport and investor immigration needs; end-to-end services, from initial phone consultation, detailed in-person assessment of the profile to timely delivery of visa and passports. AAA Associates is authorised to fully represent applicants for residence and citizenship applications
Aaa-international.com
Stratix Consultants
Years of service 6
Number of clients 25,000 plus families
Specialisation Second passport through investments; residency through investments; skilled immigration; and student visa
Registration and accreditation Its lawyers are registered and have membership from the following:
Law Society of Upper Canada
Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA) Australia
The Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC)
Key services Initial one-on-one consultation session; representation and processing of the entire permanent resident visa/passports; professional and business-related guidance for professionals, entrepreneurs, investors; and post-landing services
Stratixconsultants.com
Vazir Group
Years of service 16
Number of clients Over 1,000 since 2004
Specialisation Immigration services
Key services Faster timeframes for various countries; exclusive, unique and personalised programmes in GCC; affordable and refundable payment schemes; dedicated customer manager; end-to-end services; and support after getting the permanent residency in Canada
Vazirgroup.com
Vision Immigration Advisory
Years of service 26
Number of clients More than 30,000 cases
Specialisation Skilled migration to Canada, Australia and New Zealand; investor and entrepreneur migration to the US, the UK and Canada; second citizenship and family sponsorship
Registration and accreditation
ICCRC (RCIC - R413855)
MARA Offshore (3010078)
Key services Consultation and complete guidance in-person and overseas through phone and e-mails; documentation and profile creation; guidance on ECA and IELTS; submission of applications for skilled migration programmes; and complete solutions from consultation to business plan creation for investor programmes
Visionconsultancy.com
Citizenship Bay
Years of service 4
Number of clients Hundreds since inception
Specialisation Caribbean and European citizenship and residency
Registration and accreditation
Registered in Dubai to promote government-approved citizenship by investment programmes
Official licensed representative for multiple Caribbean and European countries
Key services Free phone and in-person consultation; advice on suitable programmes and investment options; pre-screening and thorough assessment of clients; A-Z handling of applications, including full representation of clients; and after-sales services including assistance with document renewals and registration of new dependents
Citizenshipbay.com