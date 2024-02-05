Dubai: UAE savings and investment company National Bonds has launched a three-pronged savings strategy to drive a nation-wide‘ savings surge’ in 2024. The company group CEO, Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, said the plan focuses on simplifying the savings process, fostering financial literacy, and leveraging innovation and digital tools.
Al Ali said, “We aim to make saving a lifestyle, away from consumer culture and empower individuals to achieve their financial goals.”
The three prongs, or pillars, are - making savings effortless, rewarding and habitual; fuelling growth with innovation and digital expertise; and putting customers at the heart of the strategy.
“According to the 2024 strategy, National Bonds will maintain making savings effortless and habitual, allowing them to save as little as Dh100 directly from their mobile phones, and entitling them to increased chances of winning from the National Bonds 35.5 million rewards programme,” said the company. This user-friendly approach has contributed to a 24 per cent increase in regular savers year-on-year.
Recognizing the importance of financial literacy, National Bonds is also investing in educational initiatives. This includes workshops, online resources, and targeted campaigns in various communities.
National Bonds also caters to diverse segments with innovative products like ‘My One Million’ and ‘Second Salary, ‘ designed to create an additional income stream for individuals.