Top traders to attend VT Markets Dubai Week at Forex Expo

VT Markets has grown to become one of the leading regulated multi-asset brokers in Dubai and the wider region. It is committed to the highest standards of regulatory compliance, recently announcing the acquisition of its Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) Category 5 licence for its VT Markets Dubai brand.

The event marked a significant step for the broker, empowering it to introduce and promote secure, transparent, and high-quality services to clients in the UAE.

The broker prioritises security, offering traders enhanced real-time account protection around the clock, while proactively identifying and mitigating potential risks. It also values transparency, clearly communicating security measures and actions taken to clients, to ensure they can trade with confidence.

This helps reinforce VT Markets’ position as a trusted and reliable financial services provider, even during rapidly evolving market conditions.

Multi-asset trading on award-winning platforms

With more than 1,000 instruments to trade across forex, indices, commodities, ETFs, CFD shares, and more, VT Markets provides clients with a true multi-asset experience.

The broker offers a wide range of account types, starting with Swap-Free and Cent Accounts, with minimum deposits as low as $50. Varying per account type, spreads start at 0.0 pips, typically associated with $0 commissions.

VT Markets works with multiple top-tier liquidity providers including leading investment firms like J.P. Morgan and HSBC. This ensures traders benefit from transparent, real-time price aggregation and ultra-fast execution, reducing the likelihood of slippages or delays.

The broker offers innovative trading platforms, such as the proprietary VT Markets App and industry leaders like MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It caters to traders of all experience levels, offering user-friendly platforms alongside expert features like technical indicators and advanced charting and drawing tools.

Additionally, VT Markets offers an Affiliate Programme that empowers partners to build a strong and profitable revenue stream. The programme is supported by powerful tools, global reach, custom commission plans, and real-time tracking. Whether you prefer the CPA or Hybrid model, you will enjoy equally flexible, fast payouts, industry-leading commissions, and a multi-cooperation model designed to suit a variety of business strategies.

VT Markets has also received more than 60 industry awards in recognition of its platforms and services including, most recently, Best Global Multi-Asset Broker, Best Trading Platform EMEA, and Most Outstanding Multi-Asset Broker UAE, all in 2025.

More exciting things to come

VT Markets Dubai Week 2025 is a new flagship event for the broker and is also just the beginning. VT Markets is dedicated to growing and evolving its regulated offering in the region, ensuring clients and partners will continue to enjoy safe, competitive, and rewarding experiences, backed by the latest in trading technology.

Going to Forex Expo Dubai? Chat with the VT Markets team at booth 57.