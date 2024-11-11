CFI , the region's leading online trading provider, sustains its remarkable momentum from the second quarter of 2024 to achieve an unprecedented milestone trading volume of $1.03 trillion in the third quarter. This outstanding performance underscores CFI’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the ever-evolving online trading landscape.

Record-breaking performance

Marking a remarkable 34.4 per cent growth from the second quarter of 2024 and a 129.4 per cent surge compared to the third quarter of 2023, CFI recorded a milestone trading volume of $1.03 trillion in the third quarter of this year. This unprecedented performance testifies to the company’s strategic initiatives and its capability to meet robust market demand while consistently delivering exceptional trading solutions for its clients.

The group saw a rapid expansion of its client base with an increase of 45.9 per cent in funded accounts from the second quarter of 2024 and a 128.75 per cent from the third quarter of 2023. Active accounts grew by 28 per cent this quarter and 110 per cent year-on-year, signalling CFI’s relentless focus on both acquisition and retention, strengthened by innovative client engagement initiatives.

Expanding global presence through strategic partnerships

In the third quarter of this year, CFI’s global footprint was further strengthened through strategic partnerships that boosted its leadership and brand visibility.

● Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi partnership: This collaboration to support events in the emirate reinforces CFI’s status as a homegrown leader and commitment to local culture.

● USA Games in Abu Dhabi: As part of its extended partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, CFI was the official partner of the USA Games held in July, enhancing its presence and support for international events in the UAE.

● Lewis Hamilton joins as global brand ambassador: The announcement of Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 World Champion, as CFI’s Global Brand Ambassador marks a milestone. Aligning with one of motorsport’s icons, CFI strengthens its brand association with excellence, precision and resilience.

● UFC Fight Night sponsorship: As an extension of the DCT Abu Dhabi partnership, CFI’s involvement in UFC Fight Night in the third quarter provided global exposure and reinforced its presence in elite sports.

● Jordan Football Association (JFA) partnership extension: CFI’s ongoing sponsorship of the Jordanian Pro League, now the Jordanian Pro League – CFI, for the next three seasons, highlights its commitment to regional sports development.

Strategic market expansion and dominance

In the third quarter, CFI has made bold moves in expanding its market presence.

● Azerbaijan acquisition: In a pivotal strategic move, CFI acquired AzFinance İnveŞtisiya Şirkəti (AzFinance Investment Company), making it the first international trading company to establish a local, regulated presence in Azerbaijan. This acquisition underscores CFI’s commitment to serve local markets while expanding its market reach, and providing localised trading services.

● UAE expansion: CFI expanded its local operations from its Dubai headquarters to Abu Dhabi, further solidifying its position as a leading online trading provider across the Emirates.

What’s next

“The third quarter of 2024 has showcased our team's dedication and innovation, pushing us to new heights, strengthening our foundation for future growth,” says Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI. “As we look ahead to the fourth quarter, we are focused on building on this momentum by further expanding our reach, enhancing our partnerships, and continuously exceeding our clients’ expectations. Our strategic priorities remain centred on delivering unparalleled value and innovative trading solutions for our clients, and strengthening our position as a trusted online trading partner for traders worldwide."