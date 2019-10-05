PayPal headquarters in San Jose, California. Image Credit: AP

New York: PayPal Holdings Inc pulled out of the Libra Association, a blow to Facebook Inc’s efforts to develop a digital currency.

‘PayPal has made the decision to forgo further participation in the Libra Association at this time and to continue to focus on advancing our existing mission and business priorities as we strive to democratise access to financial services for underserved populations,’ the payments company said in a statement on Friday.