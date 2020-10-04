Video Credit: Supplied

Only a handful of names come to mind when people think reliable insurance in the UAE. But with 45 years of expertise, Oman Insurance is always the top choice be it insurance for life, health, cars or properties.

With more than 830,000 individual and corporate clients in the UAE, Oman Insurance has a very loyal customer base that enjoys award-winning insurance protection and world-class service. Customers renew their insurance policies year after year, promote the brand to their friends and colleagues, and demonstrate the type of loyalty usually only reserved for food or entertainment brands.

“We measure satisfaction levels at nearly every customer touch point from purchasing a policy to submitting a reimbursement claim,” says Jean-Louis Laurent Josi, CEO of Oman Insurance Company. “We have even conducted focus groups to receive first-hand feedback on how we can improve and exceed customer expectations. With 86 per cent customer satisfaction today, we will stop at nothing to reinforce ourselves as the reference in the region for customer excellence.”

Insurer of choice

The company launched a digital corporate campaign to strengthen its brand perception and reaffirm its position as the insurer of choice across the UAE. The campaign will run for a period of six months and will communicate unique factoids with a clear focus on the unparalleled customer experience the company delivers. It features a clean, dynamic and elegant layout with the firm’s characteristic emerald green colour, a symbol of positivity and togetherness.

“The fact that we paid Dh2 billion in claims last year and that we provided much needed financial relief to our customers during the Covid-19 pandemic is self-evident of our rock-solid financial position,” adds Josi. “We have continuously launched industry-leading digital tools that simplify our customers’ lives and ensure that they can reach us from the comfort of their homes. For over 45 years as the leading insurer in the UAE, people trust us to protect what they value most, be it their families, health or possessions.”

By the campaign’s end, expatriates and nationals will be more acutely aware that Oman Insurance Company is driven by customer excellence, from service to digital capabilities and all the way to financial stability.