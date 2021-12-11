Dubai: UAE-based business conglomerate Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) will adopt a hybrid working style from the New Year, it announced on Saturday.
Staff will be working out of the office premises from Monday to Thursday, while working from home on Fridays.
“We are encouraged by this new era of change in the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, which aligns with the larger commitment that by the year 2071, residents will be living in the best country in the world,” said group CEO Easa Al Gurg.
“The new working schedule encourages staff to have a healthy work-life balance and also supports those with school-going children, encouraging family time and interaction. Our aim is to also create a work environment where everyone is dedicated to deliver a strong performance whilst being in a healthy state of mind and body. Through this we believe we will improve productivity and ultimately profit.”
ESAG operates 27 companies under its portfolio, across sectors such as retail, building and construction, industrial and real estate.
The UAE government earlier this week announced that the country will transition to a four-and-a half-day working week, with Friday afternoon, Saturday, and Sunday forming the new weekend. All Federal government departments will move to the new weekend from January 1, 2022.
All emirates, too, have announced that their public sector offices will be shifting to the new weekend schedule. Sharjah, meanwhile, will be switching to a four-day working week, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday forming the weekend.