CHENNAI, DUBAI. DP World UAE Region and Jebel Ali Free Zone, Jafza, showcased their capabilities and offerings at the FoodPro Exhibition and Conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, CII, in Chennai to support and facilitate India’s food and beverage exports.

The DP World team engaged with F&B companies looking to expand their businesses outside of India and familiarised them with strategic solutions on offer, including plug-and-play platforms, end-to-end supply chain solutions, value-added services, and an investment platform.

With bilateral trade between India and the UAE surpassing US$60 billion in 2018 and poised to grow exponentially, the economic relationship between the countries has strengthened.

India is now the second-largest trading partner of the UAE behind China.