Dubai: A Dh500 million fund to support small and medium-sized enterprises has been launched to further boost Dubai’s vibrant business environment.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has launched the “Dubai International Growth Fund for SMEs”, an initiative developed through a partnership between the Dubai Government and Emirates NBD.
“Dubai’s vibrant business environment has fostered the creation of numerous global success stories and inspired entrepreneurs to make a remarkable impact with their ideas and initiatives. Today, we are delighted to announce the launch of the ‘Dubai International Growth Fund for SMEs’, developed through a partnership between the Dubai Government and Emirates NBD,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on his official X account.
“With a value of Dh500 million, this initiative aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises and accelerate their progress and global expansion. To all entrepreneurs worldwide who have chosen Dubai as their launchpad, we extend our steadfast support locally and internationally. You are key contributors to Dubai’s success, and your partnership is vital to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” he added.